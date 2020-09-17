The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hezbollah moves large ammonium nitrate stockpiles through EU - report

"It's not what you would expect from a political organization, but it's exactly what you would expect from a terrorist group."

By LEON SVERDLOV  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 21:06
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Hezbollah weapons stockpiles and large amounts of ammonium nitrate have been discovered across the EU, US State Department Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales said Thursday.

"Why would Hezbollah stockpile ammonium nitrate on European soil? The answer is clear," Sales said at a conference hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), a pro-Israel Jewish advocacy group on the subject of banning Hezbollah.

With the stockpiles, Hezbollah "can conduct major terror attacks whenever its masters in Tehran deem it necessary," the official said.

"It's not what you would expect from a political organization, but it's exactly what you would expect from a terrorist group."

According to Sales, Hezbollah's stockpiles "have been moved through Belgium to France, Greece, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. I can also reveal that significant ammonium nitrate caches have been discovered or destroyed in France, Greece, and Italy."

Ammonium nitrate, a high-nitrogen fertilizer, is a chemical compound often used for explosives. A large stockpile of ammonium nitrate is believed to be the cause of the deadly blast in the Beirut Port several months ago.

"We have reason to believe that this activity is still underway. As of 2018, ammonium nitrate caches were still suspected within Europe, possibly in Greece, Italy, and Spain," Sales told the AJC.

Hezbollah "represents a clear and present danger to the US today. Hezbollah represents a clear and present danger to Europe today," he added.

"The bottom line is that the EU's approach since 2013 simply hasn't worked. The limited designation of Hezbollah's so-called military wing hasn't dissuaded the group from preparing for terrorist attacks across the continent."

Hezbollah "continues to see Europe as a vital platform for its operational, logistical, and fundraising activities. And it will continue to do so until Europe takes decisive action, as the UK and Germany have both done."

Tensions have been high since Hezbollah operative Ali Kamel Mohsen was assassinated in Damascus in late July. Hezbollah vowed to respond to the strike it claimed was carried out by Israel, with the response being delayed due to the Beirut blast August 4.

Several weeks ago, an incident took place on the Israeli-Lebanese border after snipers shot at an IDF post near Kibbutz Manara in the Galilee panhandle, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. No casualties were reported.

According to the IDF, the snipers shot from an area located between two UN posts on the Lebanese side of the border. Following the fire, the IDF launched shells and missiles in the area of the Lebanese villages of Houla and Mayise e-Jabal.

The Lebanese army said on its Twitter page that Israeli helicopters targeted centers belonging to Green Without Borders, an NGO Israel claims to be affiliated with Hezbollah.

Residents of Houla claimed phosphorous shells have been used in the strikes, posting images of fires and undetonated munition.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags European Union Hezbollah IDF Lebanon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Douglas Bloomfield Does Donald Trump ‘endanger’ Jews? - opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The conspiracy theory of the UAE-Israel agreement By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Who is betraying whom with the UAE-Israel agreement? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by