#IDF now confirming a security related incident near Kibbutz Menara along the border with #Lebanon . Flares have been launched and several roads have been closed over concerns of a possible infiltration. August 25, 2020

Now in northern Israel “IDF: A security incident is evolving in the Manara area near the Blue Line. A number of routes in the area have been blocked. Details to follow.” pic.twitter.com/Lly3mJe91y August 25, 2020

Israeli military forces mobilized in the North on Tuesday night after the IDF confirmed that a "security incident" was taking place near the kibbutz of Manara, just along the border with Lebanon. The IDF launched flares along the border, raising concern that there might have been an attempted or successful infiltration, possibly by Hezbollah.According to Al-Mayadeen, approximately 30 flares were launched.The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that a security incident was taking place, and said that several roads in the North had been closed.The IDF is currently conducting searches in the area, and residents of the Israeli communities of Manara, Margaliot, Malkiya, Misgav Am and Yiftach were ordered to stay in their homes and lock their doors.The IDF has been on high alert along the Lebanese border for the last month after Hezbollah vowed to avenge the killing of one of its operatives in an Israeli airstrike in Syria in July. There was a reported attempted infiltration into Israel in late July which Israel thwarted and had hoped would suffice as Hezbollah's response. Nevertheless, Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah said at the time that the July incident was not his group's response.This is a developing story.