IDF Military Intelligence knew Hamas would fire on Jerusalem

Military Intelligence warned that Hamas would fire rockets on Jerusalem and that the country might find itself at war with the terror group.

A month before Hamas fired, military intelligence (known as AMAN) recognized that the narrative on Jerusalem as well as the cancelled Palestinian elections had inflamed the Palestinian streets.

AMAN also recognized that the barricades set up by the Israel police at Damascus Gate preventing people from sitting in the plaza and the cry for Hamas military leader Mohammed Dief to come “rescue” Jerusalem only further escalated the tension.

With the group calling for the renewal of border protests along with the launching of incendiary balloons as well as 36 rockets towards southern Israel, they recognized Hamas’s willingness to play an active role when it came to the holy city.

Compounded with Jerusalem Day and its contentious Flag parade and looming eviction of dozens of Palestinians from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, military police recommended several precautions. One of them being moving the route of the parade.

The military commander of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Mohamed Dief on Monday threatened Israel with an ultimatum, warning that the group would attack if Israeli security forces did not leave the Temple Mount and Sheikh Jarrah by 6 PM.

The police did not leave and the rockets came as thousands of Israelis were parading through downtown to celebrate Jerusalem Day.

The military believes that Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar chose to fire the rockets despite not wanting a war with Israel. The firing of the rockets was a risk that he was willing to take because it showed that the terror group would stand up for Jerusalem and the Palestinian people.

Nevertheless, the launching of the rockets has led to a massive bombardment of strategic assets belonging to the group as well as the killing of senior commanders, some of them said to be irreplaceable.

In the four days since the IDF began Operation Guardians of the Walls, the military has destroyed thousands of kilometers of tunnels used by the group as command and control centers, as well as both offensive and defensive tunnels. The group’s “Metro”, which was used to move weapons and fighters was also destroyed early Thursday.

Hamas has spent years building up their underground infrastructure and one of the goals of this current operation is to either destroy all tunnels or turn the remaining ones into a place where Hamas no longer feels safe.

The production and manufacturing infrastructure belonging to both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad has been struck to a degree where PIJ has been set back years and Hamas several months.

Tens of operatives have been killed and the senior commanders who have been killed have set back Hamas years in terms of research and development. The IDF has also destroyed hundreds of rockets and rocket launchers, but Hamas and PIJ combined are said to have around 14,000 rockets and mortars

While neither side wants the fighting to deteriorate into a war with a ground incursion by IDF forces, Hamas has enough rockets to continue firing for at least two months.