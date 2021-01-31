The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF's Home Front Command builds bridges between state, Arab society

Since the second intifada, in the events that were dubbed as the “October 2000 events,” there is growing mutual wariness between the Arab-Israeli society and the state.

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 31, 2021 15:46
A joint Home Front Command and Foreign Ministry delegation travelled to the Republic of Honduras to help the country following the devastation left behind by hurricanes Eta and Iota. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A joint Home Front Command and Foreign Ministry delegation travelled to the Republic of Honduras to help the country following the devastation left behind by hurricanes Eta and Iota.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The images of soldiers wearing uniforms patrolling inside Arab-Israeli villages might seem harsh to some people, but the assistance of the Home Front Command to the Arab society during COVID-19 was received with an open hand, Northern District commander Brig.-Col. Guy Berger said on Sunday.

Since the second intifada, in the events that were dubbed as the “October 2000 events,” there is growing mutual wariness between the Arab-Israeli society and the state. The lack of policing when it comes to solving murder cases, and the over-policing when comes to giving fines, deepened the rift in recent years.

However, Berger told The Jerusalem Post that the Home Front Command soldier — who came to enforce lockdowns and to provide assistance in quarantines, vaccines, food supply for the needed and other forms of help — did not face any difficulty to operate within Arab villages.

Berger explained that the connection between Arab local authorities and the Home Front Command goes back many years, as the latter holds periodic training for municipalities for emergency cases.

“It wasn’t the first time they met us,” Berger said, referring to the interaction between his soldiers and the Arab citizens.

“We have the duty to prepare the civil sphere to an emergency, and we’re doing it for years. So when we got to Kufr Manda, Deir Hanna, or the Druze municipalities in the Golan Heights, these municipalities knew us. We have trained them before and they know our officials.

“However, the footages of soldiers wearing orange vests, delivering food, or carrying out explanation campaigns [regarding the pandemic] in Arab towns might have been an odd image to some,” he added. “But I must say that since day one, the slogan that led us was: ‘We build bridges where some want to build walls’.”

Beger’s district is comprised of 67 local authorities in northern Israel. Two-thirds of these local authorities are either Arab or Jewish-Arab mixed municipalities.

The northern district was an integral part of the general effort of the Home Front Command to fight the pandemic. It took part in operations such as setting up command and control centers that connect daily reports on the status of different municipalities, and maintaining a constant connection with the citizens; carrying out “civil assistance,” that includes setting up hotels for those who are required to be in quarantine, and helping them with day-to-day tasks such grocery shopping; breaking infection chains and training local municipality workers that would help with contact tracing; and carrying out information campaigns to raise awareness about the virus and to call on the public to cooperate with the restrictions and with the vaccination campaign.

Berger said that for both contact tracing and information campaigns, his district had to think out of the box and learn the special needs and culture of the society.

“People mistakenly think that the Arab society is just one big group. But they’re wrong,” he said. “Just like that among the haredi [ultra-Orthodox] society -- where there are different streams and groups, also among Arabs there is diversity. There are Muslims, Christians, Druze, Bedouins, and Circassians.

“There’s even a distinction between every village — they have different roots and cultures. In order to have an effective information campaign, we need to turn not only to their minds but also to their hearts. When we go to Druze villages, for example, we need to learn how to express ourselves in their terms — and we learned a lot.”

In their efforts to understand the society, Berger’s soldiers routinely meet with both political and religious leaders in order to influence the public.

“We learned, for instance, that the older society tends to listen more, and take the advice of religious clerics. However, the younger generation is less reachable in that sense, to we found our way to it through social media,” he said.

“Now, when the government decided that ages 16-18 are allowed to receive the vaccine, we launched a campaign in Arabic that called on grandkids to take their grandparents with them to get the vaccine, in order to close the gaps with those among the elder society the did not take it,” he added.

Looking at the future, Berger expressed his hope that the work of the Home Front Command at the Arab towns and villages strengthened the ties and the trust between the Arab minority and the state.

“From my perspective, all the municipalities that I dealt with — both Arab and non-Arab — saw that our combat against the coronavirus was professional. They saw that there wasn’t discrimination of any form — they all received the same assistance, same support, and the same budget.

“I hope that this will strengthen their trust in us,” he said.


