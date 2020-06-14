The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
In Palestinian music video, Jews are ‘foreigners’ to be defeated

In the music video, a woman who is meant to represent Palestinians encounters the Romans, despite the Romans predating the Muslim conquest of the region.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 14, 2020 21:23
In an official music video that has aired many times on Palestinian Authority television since 2012, and most recently on June 6, a Palestinian woman is seen running away from a collection of male figures that represent a form of foreign rule.
 
She runs from a Roman Centurion to a Templar Knight, from the knight to a British Mandate officer, from the officer to a Jewish person who attempts to flick a lit cigarette at her and eventually to a male figure on a horse, meant to be "the coming Muslim savior who will 'liberate Palestine' from Jewish-Israeli rule," Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) wrote in a press release.  
 
PMW argued that the video misrepresents history and that, as the Roman Empire occupied the Jewish kingdom that existed in the land of Israel, there is no way that a Palestinian person could have met the Romans because they were not there.
"The Palestinian Authority, in its desperation to create a history in the land often misrepresents Jewish history as Palestinian history," PMW said.
Islam did not exist during the Roman Empire and the Arab invaders brought their new faith to this region with them. When the Arab invaders arrived, they were met by the armies of the 7th Century CE Byzantine Empire. 
 
The video also presents the view the Jewish people are as alien to the region as the Romans, French, and British forces that once ruled the region, ignoring the Jewish heritage in this land, PMW wrote. 
This changing of history does not end there, the PA also tends to represent Jesus, perhaps the most famous Jewish person in the world, as a Palestinian who taught Islam. PMW says this is "a fundamental of PA ideology." 

This is also in accordance to the Muslim view that all prophets before Muhammad were paving the path for his arrival and that he is the "seal of prophecy," meaning that there will be no more prophets after him.  
 
The triumph of Saladin’s forces over the Crusaders led to the collapse of the Christian kingdom and casts a large shadow over Palestinian-Israeli relations today with some Palestinians seeing Zionism as a Crusader-like ideology and some Israelis fearing that any compromise with the Arab side will eventually lead to an Israeli annihilation.
 
Saladin did not use his victory to create a Palestinian state, however, he was the Sultan of Egypt and Syria.


