The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran always welcomes dialog with Riyadh, foreign ministry says

The two countries severed diplomatic ties in 2016 and have been engaged in several proxy wars in the region as they vie for influence.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 19, 2021 11:05
Now, when Israel looks out at the map, it has an alliance with two countries that face Iran directly across the Gulf (photo credit: FLICKR/MAGNUS HALSNES)
Now, when Israel looks out at the map, it has an alliance with two countries that face Iran directly across the Gulf
(photo credit: FLICKR/MAGNUS HALSNES)
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Tehran always welcomed dialog with Saudi Arabia, but he did not confirm nor deny direct talks this month between the arch-rivals.
The two countries severed diplomatic ties in 2016 and have been engaged in several proxy wars in the region as they vie for influence.
A senior Iranian official and two regional sources had told Reuters that Saudi and Iranian officials held discussions in Iraq in a bid to ease tensions as Washington works to revive a 2015 nuclear pact with Tehran and end the Yemen war.
The Financial Times first reported the meeting.
"We have seen media reports about talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, although the reports sometimes had contradictory quotes," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly news conference.
"What is important is that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed dialog with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it in the interest of the people of the two countries, as well as peace and stability in the region," he added.
Saudi authorities have not responded to a Reuters request for comment on the talks.
One of the sources said the meeting, arranged by Iraq's prime minister who visited Saudi Arabia earlier this month, had focused on Yemen, where a military coalition led by Riyadh has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.
Sunni power Saudi Arabia had opposed the international nuclear accord with Shi'ite Iran for not tackling Tehran's missiles program and regional behavior.
It has called for a stronger deal this time around at talks in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States and Iran back into compliance with the pact, which then US President Donald Trump quit in 2018. Tehran breached several nuclear restrictions after Trump reimposed sanctions.
President Joe Biden's administration is also pressing for a ceasefire in Yemen which is grappling with what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis. 


Tags Iran saudi arabia diplomacy Middle East Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by