Iran commits to improve Syrian air defenses in military cooperation deal

The two officials discussed the situation in Syria and the need for "foreign forces who entered the country illegally" to withdraw.

Ayyoub stated that the Caesar Act, a series of US sanctions on the Assad regime and its supporters, is fighting Syrians with their food, medicine and children and stressed the need to confront the sanctions, according to Al-Mayadeen.

"If the American administrations were able to subjugate Syria, Iran and the axis of resistance, they would not be delayed for a moment," said Ayyoub at a press conference about the agreement.

The Syrian defense minister stated that the Syrian army is headed for "victory" and stressed that Israel is a strong partner in the war against Syria and that rebel groups are "part of the Israeli aggression," according to Al-Mayadeen.

Israel has allegedly carried out dozens of airstrikes in recent years against Iranian and Syrian targets throughout Syria. Air defenses are regularly activated during attacks, but damage is usually reported at the sites in any case. Russia has provided air defense systems to Syria as well.

Bagheri stated at the press conference that "Turkey is a little late in implementing its commitment to Astana understandings to get terrorist groups out of Syria." The Iranian official added that Turkey needs to realize that the solution to its security issues is through negotiation and understanding with Syria, not by being present in Syrian territory.

Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub and Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Bagheri signed a military cooperation agreement on Wednesday, including a commitment by Iran to strengthen Syrian air defense systems, according to Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen news.