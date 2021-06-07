The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran: ‘Iraq and Iran are one soul with two bodies’

The Iranian ambassador to Iraq threatened Israel in a speech he gave on Iran and Iraq's oneness.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 7, 2021 00:12
RAQI MILITIA head Faleh al-Fayyad, Deputy Commander Abdul Azizi Al-Mohammedawi, and Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjedi mark the first anniversary of the killing of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Baghdad, Iraq, in January. (photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
RAQI MILITIA head Faleh al-Fayyad, Deputy Commander Abdul Azizi Al-Mohammedawi, and Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjedi mark the first anniversary of the killing of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Baghdad, Iraq, in January.
(photo credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)
Forty years ago Iran and Iraq were locked in a brutal conflict. Today, the countries are basically the same, says Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi. Masjedi previously served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. 
In recent years, Iran has come to influence key militias in Iraq and has sent drones and missiles to Iraq to target US forces.  
Iran also uses Iraq to traffic weapons to Syria and Lebanon and to threaten Israel. Iran has made Iraq dependent on Iran, ruined its economy and sent drugs to Iraq, according to local reports and allegations. 
“Masjedi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, stressed that the Resistance Front is moving towards increasing its capabilities,” according to Fars News.  
“The Islamic Republic is proud to defend the oppressed Muslims of the world,” Masjedi said at a ceremony marking the anniversary of Imam Khomeini's death. 
Masjedi stated at the ceremony that the relations between the nations of Iran and Iraq are deep and the two countries are "one soul in two bodies." He said no power can separate Iraq and Iran. It seems Iran has now completely taken control of Iraq.
He claimed that Iran has supported the Palestinians against Israel, which he called the “Zionist regime.” 
Masjedi praised the late Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Soleimani was the Quds Force leader in the IRGC, while Mohandis ran Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq. 
“The Iranian diplomat pointed out that all the enemies of Imam Khomeini's movement had joined the garbage bin of history, noting that the current US administration was also forced to negotiate with Iran because the US realized the power of the Islamic Republic in the Middle East,” the report noted.  


