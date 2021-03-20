The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran, Kurdish regions prepare for Nowruz festival

As it occurs around the same time as Passover the seven symbolic items of the Haftseen table, which include an apple, garlic, wheat and other things, can draw comparisons to the Passover plate.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MARCH 20, 2021 10:03
People wear a protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they walk at the Grand bazar, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 19, 2020 (photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)
People wear a protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they walk at the Grand bazar, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 19, 2020
(photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/ALI KHARA VIA REUTERS)
The festival of Nowruz was celebrated across the region and the world on Saturday.
Known as the traditional New Year in Iran and Kurdish regions, it is getting increased attention globally. CNN heralded it as a celebration of spring “filled with symbolism around rebirth and renewal.” There are recipes and a special Haftseen table that people set for the holiday.
As it occurs around the same time as Passover the seven symbolic items of the Haftseen table, which include an apple, garlic, wheat and other things, can draw comparisons to the Passover plate, as one of the Middle East’s many unique culinary symbolic festivals.  
While Nowruz is the traditional Persian New Year it doesn’t get enough of a boost from the theocratic Iranian regime. However, Press TV in Iran on Saturday did include one piece commemorating the date. 
"On our most special day of the year, let us pray for peace. We think of peace, but for there is none. We wish for, and we admire, it, for we have called, for so many times, but nature’s only answer has been silence. Not that we have not aspired for, but it is lost. It is lost in lost times, perhaps somewhere in history, way before ancient times.” 
In Iran’s official publications, the holiday has to be fit into the regime’s narrative, rather than its usual pleasant celebrations. 
Across the border from Iran in the Kurdistan region of Iraq people are preparing the traditional fires for the event. The Kurdistan Region had tamped down on the event last year due to the Covid pandemic, but this year fires will be allowed but large gatherings will not be permitted.  
“No lockdown has been announced this year as opposed to last year, but no party will be held,” Majid Said Salih, Duhok’s deputy governor told Kurdish television Rudaw on Wednesday.
“This year, despite taking preventative measures and adhering to the health ministry’s guidelines, lighting Newroz fires are allowed, but crowds and parties are not allowed, and lighting fires should be in accordance with health and environmental guidelines,” added Salih. 
In Akre, where the traditional torch walk happens, wherein people climb a mountain with torches, creating a beautiful spectacle, there will be no “parties,” the locals say but there will still be a traditional bonfire and fireworks.
In the Kurdistan region the town, which also once had a sizable Jewish population, is known for the beautiful bonfires that occur for this holiday. They conjure up ancient tradition and memories.  
Rudaw notes that “Whether a single flickering flame or a roaring blaze, fire is enchanting. The warmth and light draw people in, mesmerising them with the sight of dancing, jumping creatures of flame that send tufts of smoke to the heavens.
Fire is an important symbol in Kurdish culture. According to legend, Kurds are children of fire. King Solomon sent 500 jinns [magical spirits] – beings created out of fire by God – on a mission: to head west and search for 500 beautiful virgin maidens.When the jinns returned, Solomon was dead. So the jinns took the maidens and settled with them in the Zagros Mountains, and from them the Kurdish nation was born.” 
There will be a five day holiday in the Kurdish region for the events. According to CNN some 300 million people worldwide will celebrate Newroz.
In Canada. Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, issued a statement about the holiday.  "Tomorrow, Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá'í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Nowruz and the start of the New Year 1400 in the Persian calendar….Nowruz – which means 'new day' – is an ancient celebration of spring. During this time, family and friends often come together around the haft-seen table to share food, enjoy music, and cherish life's gifts.” 
He said that for the millions of people celebrating today, Nowruz is a chance to reflect on the past year and set intentions for the year to come. “It is also a time to look ahead with hope and optimism, and to show gratitude to the many communities that observe Nowruz for their contributions to building a better Canada. Only together can we create a stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive society.” 
In contrast to Trudeau’s positive views, Iran’s Press TV sought to hijack the holiday by calling for the end of “oppression” in “Palestine, Yemen and all other communities under the oppression of global arrogance.” 


Tags Iran kurds persian gulf afghanistan kurdistan Bahai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's election campaigns lack the big ideas of the past

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Why Israel’s anti-vax party is a cautionary tale

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Why fake news is a major danger for healthy public discourse

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Ehud Olmert: Merav Michaeli is the change Israel needs in 2021

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by