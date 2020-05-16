The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Are Iran’s Afghan ‘cannon fodder’ in Syrian corridor to confront US?

Iran’s role in Syria was mentioned by the US State Department as part of discussions between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent visit to Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 16, 2020 11:25
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during the cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, March 4, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A parade of fighters from the Zaynabiyoun brigade of Pakistani Shi’ites was seen in Albukamal Syria, near the Iraqi border recently. Other members of an Afghan unit, called Fatemiyoun, were also present. Hundreds of the men took part in a parade. They may be increasing activities to help protect a key road that helps transport Iranian weapons to Hezbollah via Syria. They may also be present as part of Iran’s plan to create a network of units along the road.
 
There appears to be increased activity by pro-Iranian groups between Albukamal and Deir Ezzor in Syria, along the Euphrates river across from where US-led Coalition forces and their Syrian Democratic Forces partners are located. Hezbollah members have been photographed in the same area. Ostensibly some of the public activity of these groups is linked to religious events for Ramadan.
Iran’s role in Syria was mentioned by the US State Department as part of discussions between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent visit to Israel. Reports in Israeli media in early May indicated that Iran might be withdrawing some of the 1,000 personnel it has in Syria in response to airstrikes that had hit Iranian sites in recent months. However other reports, by US Syria Envoy James Jeffrey, said Iran still sought a strategic corridor in Syria to use Syria as a base of attacks against Israel and to arm Hezbollah with precision guided munitions. Iranian backed militias have not left their posts near Albukamal. There appears to be concerted social media campaign to expose the role of the Zaynabiyioun units between Albukamal and Deir Ezzor. ‘Sada Al-Sharqieh’ has been posting about their role.
Meanwhile a separate set of rumors indicate Russia may be taking efforts against Iran’s role in Deir Ezzor. Omar Abu Layla, who covers and tweets about issues in the region with Deir Ezzor 24, wrote on May 14 that Russia “continues to take bolder steps against Iran in Deir Ezzor.” It may be recruiting its own units in the area to compensate for Iran’s attempt to recruit militias and station them along the corridor.
A third piece of the puzzle includes new images published by ImageSat International that show a new tunnel at Iran’s Imam Ali base near Albukamal. Initial reports of another tunnel had also been published by ImageSat on December 10. In December the Fatemiyun had threatened Israel in new videos. This area was struck by the US in December and again by an unknown air force in March. The Imam Ali base appears to have been constructed in the wake of the June 2018 airstrikes that eviscerated an Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah base near Albukamal. It was first revealed in September 2019.
A US State Department official, commenting on the Iranian threat in Syria on May 13, said that “you see things oftentimes blowing up in Syria,” a cryptic comment meant to indicate that Iran’s shipments across Syria are in danger. Is it a coincidence that the next day the images of the parade of IRGC-recruited Afghans and Pakistanis appeared? It could be a message. A new camp was reportedly opened for these units in the Imam Ali base area.
Asharq al-Awsat, the London-based publication, put out a report on may 14 asserting that “the US, Russia and Israel are pushing to block a strategic road corridor between Tehran and Beirut.” According to this narrative the attempt to interdict the Iranians and their militias also involves the US-backed SDF who are located in eastern Syria and also the Maghawir al-Thawra, or MaT unit of US-backed Syrian rebels located in Tanf base near Jordan. The Iranian corridor runs between these two US-backed jaws, with Tanf on one side and the SDF in Baghouz on the other. But the Russians, who back the Assad regime, want the US to leave. Iran also wants the US removed from Iraq and Syria. Stories of Russia confronting Iran in Syria are in contrast to stories arguing Iran is now flying into Russia’s Khmeimim airbase in Syria. Another report last night reported a Russian air force plane flying via Iran to Syria. There appears to be more activity at Khmeimim as Cham Wings flights keep flying from there to Libya where Russia backs one side in the civil war. Any idea that the US and Russia might cooperate would also seem to be in contrast to Jeffrey’s comments about making Syria “quagmire” for Russia. Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah also recently rejected theories that Iran and Russia are competing in Syria. He blamed Israel for strikes on missile production facilities in Syria.
The overall picture in Syria is one of confusion. On the one hand it is clear that Iran’s Afghan and Pakistan mercenaries are increasingly visible in the Albukamal-Deir Ezzor corridor. Previously Iranian-backed Iraqi militias had been using this area as well. They continue to control the Iraqi side of the border under the banner of the Hashd al-Sha’abi or Popular Mobilization Units. Satellite photos show construction at the Imam Ali base and it seems the Afghan and Pakistani units play a role there.
The idea that the US and Russia would somehow confront Iran’s presence seems unlikely. Iran and Russia continue to work together in Syria. The fact that the US wants to make Syria  “quagmire” for Russia and the fact the US is confronting Russia and Iran in Venezuela runs counter to a strategy to talk with Russia about Iran’s role in Syria. The idea that the SDF and units in Tanf could be activated against Iran’s role also seems unlikely. They may serve as a way to conceal intelligence collection, but active attacks on Iranian mercenaries seems impossible, considering the SDF must also deal with the regime and Russia in northern Syria and must deal with ISIS sleeper cells and apparently is helping the US guard oil wells. They are more a blocking force to Iran’s goal, than a way to remove Iran. What is clear is that many people have an interest in revealing Iran’s role in the corridor to put a spotlight on the role of Iranian-backed groups.


Tags Iran Syria United States Mike Pompeo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by