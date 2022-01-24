Iranian retirees declare in protests ‘oppression is enough’

The demonstrators held rallies in front of the Steel Pension Fund in the different cities amid deteriorating economic conditions in the country of over 83 million people.

The retirees are seeking payments for their work service.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }



#Iran 23rd January 2022

Retirees return to rallies in different across the country. This is in #Isfahan

“Enough of Injustice, Food on our table has gone up like smoke in the air.” #IranProtests

https://t.co/SBIES0oLTr — Nazenin Ansari (@NazeninA) January 23, 2022

Labor unrest continues to affect the Islamic Republic of Iran. Video footage on Twitter showed employees from the Mian-ab Sugar Cane in Shush on strike for the eighth day. Health care employees staged a rally outside of the nation’s parliament, Majlis, to protest lousy working conditions.

The US government news organization Radio Farda reported two weeks ago that hundreds of Iranian judiciary employees gathered in front of the parliament in Tehran and protested over the lack of wage increases.

According to Radio Farda “many in the rare demonstration on January 9 expressed anger at Parliamentary Speaker Mohmmad Baqer Ghalibaf, chanting ‘liar, liar’ and ‘Ghalibaf, disgrace.' French wire service AFP reported demonstrators chanting, "If our problem is not resolved, we will shut down the justice system!".

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi gives a speech during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US attack, in Tehran, Iran, January 3, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The UK-based news organization Iran International wrote about the judicial employees' demonstrations: "Quite ironically, the protesters are chanting slogans asking for justice."

Iran International reported judicial workers "have started to resign from their jobs en masse, with photos of their collective resignation letters circulating in Twitter."