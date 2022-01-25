The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

If Iran talks don't revive JCPOA, all options on table - UK's Liz Truss

“Negotiations are reaching a dangerous impasse,” UK foreign secretary warns.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 16:10
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gets welcomed by European Commission vice-president in charge for 'Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight' (not in the picture) before their bilateral meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 24, 2022. (photo credit: JOHN THYS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss gets welcomed by European Commission vice-president in charge for 'Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight' (not in the picture) before their bilateral meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 24, 2022.
(photo credit: JOHN THYS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

All options are on the table if negotiations don’t move fast enough to bring Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned on Tuesday.

"This negotiation is urgent and progress has not been fast enough,” Truss told parliament. “We continue to work in close partnership with our allies but the negotiations are reaching a dangerous impasse.”

If Iran does not choose to seriously negotiate a deal, it will be responsible for the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, Truss said.

“And if the JCPOA collapses, all options are on the table,” she stated.

Truss’s remarks came days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that "there is real urgency and it's really now a matter of weeks, where we determine whether or not we can return to mutual compliance with the agreement.”

MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters) MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters)

World powers and Iran are in the eighth round of negotiations to revive the JCPOA, which negotiations resumed at the end of November, following five months in which the Islamic Republic declined to continue the talks.

The JCPOA restricted Iran’s uranium enrichment - but not its missile program or funding of proxy militias - while gradually lifting sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The US left the deal in 2018, and Iran has since enriched uranium to 60% and launched advanced centrifuges, along with its ongoing proxy warfare throughout the Middle East.

Western parties to the negotiations - France, Germany, the UK and the US - have repeatedly lamented the slow pace of the talks since they resumed in November, saying that within weeks the JCPOA will no longer be relevant.

Aside from disagreements on core elements, such as which sanctions the US would lift and what assurances Iran will accept that the Americans will stay in the deal, Iran refuses to have its negotiators in the same room as the Americans, further slowing down progress. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday that he could consider direct negotiations with the US “if we reach a point in the negotiation where a good agreement requires a dialogue.”

However, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani tweeted on Tuesday that "contact with the US delegation in Vienna has been through informal exchanges, and there has been no need for more. This communication method can only be replaced by other methods when a good agreement is within reach."

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called Iran's insistence on indirect talks a "hindrance."

"Meeting directly would enable more efficient communication, which is urgently needed to swiftly reach an understanding on a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA," he stated.



Tags Iran United Kingdom Iran Deal iran nuclear JCPOA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by