Iran talks 'in the final stretch; can’t go forever' - senior US official

WASHINGTON - A senior State Department official said on Monday that the indirect negotiations with Iran “can’t go forever because of Iran’s nuclear advances,” and that the talks are “in the final stretch.”

“This is not a prediction, it's not a threat, it's not an artificial deadline,” the official said during a press briefing.

“It's just a requirement that we've conveyed indirectly to Iran and to all our P5+1 partners for some time, which is that given the pace of Iran's nuclear advances, we only have a handful of weeks left to get a deal, after which point it will, unfortunately, be no longer possible to return to the JCPOA and to recapture the nonproliferation benefits that the deal provided for us.”

The official went on to say that this was “not an artificial deadline, not an ultimatum, but just a statement of fact that the Iranians have been aware of for some time,” and noted: “We are reaching the final moment after which we will no longer be in a position to come back to the JCPOA because it will no longer hold the value that we negotiated for.”

“Now is the time for political decisions,” the official continued. “Now's the time for Iran to decide whether it is prepared to make those decisions necessary for a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA.”

MEMBERS OF the JCPOA Joint Commission convene in Vienna last month. (credit: EU Delegation in Vienna/European External Action Service/Reuters)

According to the official, that is the reason that negotiators have returned to consultations with their leadership, “to figure out whether they're prepared to make the tough political decisions that have to be made now if we want to be in a position to secure that mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA.”

“In other words, we will know sooner rather than later whether we are back in the JCPOA... or whether we're going to have to face a different reality and reality of mounting tensions and crises,” said the official.

The official said that the US is aware that “it is very possible that Iran chooses not to go down that path and we are ready to deal with that contingency.”

“We hope that's not the decision that Iran makes, but we are prepared to deal with either one of them,” the official added. “I think [the p5+1] are all united on this notion that we have little time left, that tough decisions need to be made and now's the time to make them.”