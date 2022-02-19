The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran regime plans to enrich itself by seizing Baha’i properties, says NGO

Human rights experts have noted that the Baha’is are the most persecuted non-Muslim religious minority group in Iran.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 20:20

Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 20:27
A holy shrine of the Baha'i faith is seen in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in November 2006 picture. Founded in the 19th century by a Persian nobleman, Baha'i is considered by some scholars to be an offshoot of Islam. The faith sees itself as an independent religion and its 5 million followers (photo credit: ISRAEL BAHAI/ REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD (ISRAEL))
A holy shrine of the Baha'i faith is seen in the northern Israeli city of Haifa in November 2006 picture. Founded in the 19th century by a Persian nobleman, Baha'i is considered by some scholars to be an offshoot of Islam. The faith sees itself as an independent religion and its 5 million followers
(photo credit: ISRAEL BAHAI/ REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD (ISRAEL))

The Baha’i International Community (BIC) has announced last week that Iran’s regime is seeking to increase its wealth by confiscating Baha’i properties.

“The seizure by the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order [EIKO] of Baha’i properties is a novel and very worrying development for Iranian Baha’is,” said Diane Ala’i, representative of the BIC to the United Nations in Geneva. “This development demonstrates that the highest levels of Iran’s leadership are orchestrating the persecution of the Baha’is in Iran.”

Ala’i added, “Iran’s leadership is enriching itself while impoverishing and displacing the Baha’is.”

The BIC wrote, “A Revolutionary Court in the province of Semnan has ordered that properties belonging to six Baha’is should be transferred to EIKO. Semnan Province manager for EIKO Mr. Hamid Ahmadi, initiated the action to secure a court order for the confiscations.”

Ala’i noted that “seizures in Semnan, Mazandaran and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces may be just the beginning. The risk is that more properties will continue to be seized, in a piecemeal fashion, in an attempt to evade the notice of the international community. Supporters of human rights inside and outside Iran must condemn this outrageously unjust ruling and demand that it be rescinded without delay.”

Members of the Baha'i faith hold flowers as they demonstrate outside a state security court during a hearing in the case of a fellow Baha'i man charged with seeking to establish a base for the community in Yemen, in the country's capital Sanaa April 3, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)Members of the Baha'i faith hold flowers as they demonstrate outside a state security court during a hearing in the case of a fellow Baha'i man charged with seeking to establish a base for the community in Yemen, in the country's capital Sanaa April 3, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Human rights experts have noted that the Baha’is are the most persecuted non-Muslim religious minority group in Iran. According to the BIC, Iran has executed more than 200 Baha’is since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The BIC said it “is gravely concerned that an organization entirely controlled by Iran’s leadership - a parastatal (sic) body called the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order, also known as Setad, which controls extensive assets across Iran – is orchestrating a rising trend of confiscations of properties belonging to Iranian Baha’is.”

In a separate but related development, Oberlin College professor of religion Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, who reportedly laid the ideological foundation for the persecution of the Baha’is’ while serving as a diplomat at the UN in the early 1980’s, is facing new scrutiny that he allegedly whitewashed his family’s role in anti-Baha’i activities in Shiraz, Iran.

Amnesty International wrote in a 2018 report that Mahallati carried out crimes against humanity by covering up the massacre of at least 5,000 Iranian political prisoners in 1988 when he served as Tehran’s ambassador to the UN. Mahallati denied the allegation.

In 1983, Mahallati, as an Iran diplomat to the UN, denigrated the Baha’is by falsely comparing their activities to acts of immorality, sexual abuse and murder, according to critics and experts.

AFTER ARTICLES in The Jerusalem Post, on Fox News and in the student paper Oberlin College Review about Mahallati’s incitement against the Baha’is, Mahallati sent a letter to an Oberlin dean in late 2021. In his letter, Mahallati scrambled to present a different picture of his attacks on the Baha’i community by carting out the clerics in his family to show they allegedly sought to protect the Baha’is.

However, a 2011 report by the Iran Human Rights Documentation Center titled “A Faith Denied: The Persecution of the Baha’is in Iran” revealed that Mahallati’s grandfather Ayatollah Bahaoddin Mahallati was complicit in the destruction of the Baha’i shrine in Shiraz. The report documents a conversation between a Baha’i and Ayatollah Mahallati.

The ayatollah “knew all the details and said, ‘Yes, that is the house of heresy. It has been so for 130 years and now it should be demolished.’’’

The Baha’i individual replied, “The brick and wood of a house cannot be heresy. Besides, what is the fault of innocent people living on this street or the houses in the vicinity that they should be constantly threatened with the demolition of their houses?”

Ayatollah Mahallati responded, “These people either should become Muslims, or anything may befall them.”

Dexter Van Zile , an analyst of human rights abuses in Muslim majority-countries, noted, “This testimony seriously undercuts Prof. Mahallati’s narrative that his family protected the rights of Baha’is in Shiraz. His own grandfather is accused of affirming the destruction of a Baha’i shrine in 1979.”

Van Zile added, “Mahallati’s self-serving declaration that ‘The efforts of the Mahallati family to protect religious minorities is exemplary in the history of modern Iran’ simply does not withstand scrutiny.”

Iranian-Americans and activists plan to protest against Mahallati on March 5 in Oberlin, Ohio. The flyer distributed by the group declares that Oberlin College should “stop harboring a criminal” and urges people to “contact Oberlin College board of trustees and ask them to urge President [Carmen] Ambar to meet with the families of the victims of crimes conducted by Oberlin College professor, Mohammad Jafar Mahallati.”

Ambar has taken a hard line and rejected meetings with the victims’ families since a campaign was launched in October 2020 to secure the dismissal of Mahallati. Ambar’s hostility toward Iranians whose family members were murdered in 1988 has prompted outrage on the Oberlin campus from students.

The protesters are increasing the pace of pressure by appealing to the board of trustee members, including the chair, Chris Canavan, vice-chair Chelsey Maddox-Dorsey, and Amy Chen, who is the first chief investment officer at the Smithsonian Institution. Canavan works for Lion’s Head Global Partners, an investment company. Maddox-Dorsey is the CEO of American Urban Radio Networks.

The emails of the three trustees were listed on the flyer. A new front – the largely closed and private world of the Oberlin College trustees – has opened in the battle over Mahallati and the administrators, Ambar and her chief of staff David Hertz, who are defending the controversial professor.



Tags Human rights Iran khamenei Bahai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by