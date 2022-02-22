Gantz: West should prepare sanctions against Iran even after deal

Sanctions should still be prepared for the Iranian regime even after a nuclear deal is signed, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday.

Gantz also revealed pictures that proved that Iran had supplied Venezuela with the know-how to develop advanced drone weaponry.

"If a nuclear deal is to be signed between Iran and the world powers, it will not be the endnote but rather the beginning of the actions we must take," he said.

Iran's ballistic missile program as well as the IAEA's oversight of Iran's nuclear program should continue to be monitored, and attacking capabilities and a "sanctions package" should be prepared in case Iran violates the agreement, he said.

Gantz claimed that following the signing of the previous deal in 2015, Iran's defense budget jumped by 50% and that it increased its aggressive attempts to arm its proxies and gain influence throughout the Middle East.

THEN-US secretary of state John Kerry walks with Robert Malley following a meeting with an Iranian team in 2015, before the Iran nuclear deal was reached. (credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)

He then revealed a photo of Venezuela's president holding an Iranian Mujhar-6 drone. This is an example of what leaders around the world had been telling him, that Iran was a global, and not just an Israeli problem, Gantz said.

"The international community, under US leadership, should always be planning both offensive and defensive measures in order to counter Iranian aggression in any place and at any time," he concluded.