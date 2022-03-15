Iran blames Israel for destroying hundreds of Iranian drones - report

Hundreds of drones may have been destroyed in what Iran claimed was an Israeli drones strike on a base in western Iran.

An aerial attack in Iran last month caused heavy damage to the country’s drone network, with several Iranian sources saying that hundreds of drones were destroyed by six allegedly Israeli UAVs.

While Tehran blames Israel for the attack, Israel has not admitted responsibility nor commented on the issue.

It was reported for the first time on Sunday by the Lebanese television station Al Mayadeen, which has ties to both Hezbollah and Iran. Neither country had mentioned the attack prior to the news publication.

According to Al Mayadeen, this was the reason for Saturday night’s Iranian missile attack on Erbil on an alleged Mossad training base.