Iran's Revolutionary Guards tout missile prowess at Doha exhibition

Qatar's DIMDEX exhibition drew international defense firms hoping to boost sales to wealthy Gulf states that are moving to boost military capabilities of the energy-producing region.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 23, 2022 14:03

Updated: MARCH 23, 2022 14:04
Visitors look at Anti-ship Cruise Missile Weapon System models at the IRGC booth at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) in Doha (photo credit: REUTERS)
Visitors look at Anti-ship Cruise Missile Weapon System models at the IRGC booth at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) in Doha
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Commanders of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) drank tea, nibbled dates and displayed models of Iranian missiles at a defense show in Qatar, a Gulf Arab state which is home to the largest American military base in the region.

Their presence was striking at a time when other Sunni Muslim Gulf states and Israel are alarmed at the prospect of the United States removing its terrorist designation of the IRGC as part of efforts to revive a nuclear pact with Iran.

The IRGC, which answers directly to Iran's supreme leader, has expanded in the region via Shi'ite Muslim proxies including in Yemen, where the Houthi movement last weekend launched a barrage of strikes on Saudi oil facilities.

Riyadh accuses Iran of arming the Houthis and has blamed Tehran for a 2019 assault on Saudi Arabia's energy heartland and tanker attacks in Gulf waters. Iran denies the charges.

Washington is reportedly considering removing the IRGC from a terrorist organization blacklist in return for Iranian assurances about reining in the elite force, which controls a business empire. Sources say this is among the last issues in indirect talks to revive the 2015 nuclear pact.

IRGC officials at the Doha defense show, from March 21-23, declined to speak to Reuters. While some huddled in meetings at the booth, which featured a giant poster of a fast boat filled with commandos, others explored the trade floor.

They passed the entourage surrounding the commander of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, snapped cellphone photos of an Italian armored personnel carrier and handled Turkish machine guns.

In a booth adjacent to the IRGC one, US firm General Atomics showcased its MQ-9B predator drone, which is engineered to conduct anti-surface warfare, including maritime surveillance and precision-guided munitions.

The US State Department has authorized the company to sell 18 of the unmanned aircraft to the United Arab Emirates in a deal worth as much as $2.9 billion.



Qatar has good ties with Iran, with which it shares a giant gas field. In contrast Qatar's neighbor Saudi Arabia is locked in several proxy conflicts with Tehran in a struggle for regional dominance.



