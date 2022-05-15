The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Will the next Iran deal deadline, June 6, finally lead to a resolution? - analysis

A deal signed by the IAEA and Tehran is set to end in June 6-10, and the next meeting of the IAEA board of governers is planned for June 6.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MAY 15, 2022 19:40
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021. (photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021.
(photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

What is the state of play of the negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal?

Several contradictory signals were put out this week about whether a deal may be imminent around June 6-10 or not.

June 6-10 is when a deal between the IAEA and Tehran signed in March is supposed to expire.

In addition, June 6 is when the next meeting of the IAEA board of governors is taking place.

To date, a number of times the world powers and the Islamic Republic have started to talk more seriously whenever the quarterly IAEA board of governors meeting is taking place.

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER) The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

When expectations were high at the end of 2021 and then in March that there would be a deal, it was always surrounded by an expectation that the ayatollahs would want a deal before the IAEA board of governors meeting.

In June 2020, the IAEA board of governors condemned Tehran, leading within a short time to the Islamic Republic making a number of concessions to IAEA inspectors.

If the IAEA were to condemn Iran again at any of the recent meetings or at the upcoming June 6 meeting, there would be a higher chance that the IAEA might also refer the issue to the UN Security Council.

This is something that Tehran wishes to avoid.

However, it is still unclear if Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini is desperate enough to avoid a referral to make real compromises. Will he view the UN Security Council as sufficiently threatening to make concessions on his nuclear program that would need to be made in order for a deal to go through?

In broad outline, the parties to the negotiations had already agreed on most issues back in March.

Reportedly, the US will allow Iran to keep its hundreds of new advanced centrifuges in storage instead of having to destroy them.

This radically shortened Iran's potential breakout time to a nuclear weapon.

Besides that provision, generally speaking, the deal would resemble the JCPOA in which Iran limited the volume of uranium it enriches, the quality and the number of centrifuges that are operating at any one time in exchange for sanctions relief.

The sticking point has been whether then the US would remove the IRGC Quds Force from its terror list and whether Tehran would make some commitments about the Quds Force not attacking American interests globally in exchange.

Essentially, the US is willing to do a "clean” return to the JCPOA without dealing with the IRGC issue or it is willing to remove the IRGC Quds Force from the terror list in exchange for commitments regarding not attacking US interests.

The question is whether Iran will embrace either of these two options offered by the Biden administration.

Part of the threat was hyped up last week by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, who commented that Iran has failed to provide the requisite clarifications regarding illicit traces of uranium found by inspectors in Iran as well as explanations regarding undeclared nuclear sites.

These issues date back to the Mossad’s raid on Iran's nuclear archives in 2018, but every time Grossi raises these issues in public, it appears to be a signal that the West, in general, has lost patience and is more ready for confrontation.

At the same time, Iran still seems to be trying to interpret whether it can outlast Western sanctions, given the changed geopolitical context in which Russia, China and other countries are further splitting off from the West.

And so three months of playing chicken may come to an end in the coming weeks with Khameini finally choosing to move more decisively toward a diplomatic resolution or a destabilizing global brawl.



Tags IAEA Iran Nuclear Deal
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

Israeli, Palestinian initial forensics can't determine who killed journalist in Jenin

Journalists mourn next to the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during IDF-Palestinian clashes in Jenin on May 11, 2022.
4

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
5

Putin to hold emergency meeting on suspicious fires across Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographical Society via a video conference call in Moscow, Russia April 14, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by