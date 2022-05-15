What is the state of play of the negotiations over the Iran nuclear deal?

Several contradictory signals were put out this week about whether a deal may be imminent around June 6-10 or not.

June 6-10 is when a deal between the IAEA and Tehran signed in March is supposed to expire.

In addition, June 6 is when the next meeting of the IAEA board of governors is taking place.

To date, a number of times the world powers and the Islamic Republic have started to talk more seriously whenever the quarterly IAEA board of governors meeting is taking place.

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

When expectations were high at the end of 2021 and then in March that there would be a deal, it was always surrounded by an expectation that the ayatollahs would want a deal before the IAEA board of governors meeting.

In June 2020, the IAEA board of governors condemned Tehran, leading within a short time to the Islamic Republic making a number of concessions to IAEA inspectors.

If the IAEA were to condemn Iran again at any of the recent meetings or at the upcoming June 6 meeting, there would be a higher chance that the IAEA might also refer the issue to the UN Security Council.

This is something that Tehran wishes to avoid.

However, it is still unclear if Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini is desperate enough to avoid a referral to make real compromises. Will he view the UN Security Council as sufficiently threatening to make concessions on his nuclear program that would need to be made in order for a deal to go through?

In broad outline, the parties to the negotiations had already agreed on most issues back in March.

Reportedly, the US will allow Iran to keep its hundreds of new advanced centrifuges in storage instead of having to destroy them.

This radically shortened Iran's potential breakout time to a nuclear weapon.

Besides that provision, generally speaking, the deal would resemble the JCPOA in which Iran limited the volume of uranium it enriches, the quality and the number of centrifuges that are operating at any one time in exchange for sanctions relief.

The sticking point has been whether then the US would remove the IRGC Quds Force from its terror list and whether Tehran would make some commitments about the Quds Force not attacking American interests globally in exchange.

Essentially, the US is willing to do a "clean” return to the JCPOA without dealing with the IRGC issue or it is willing to remove the IRGC Quds Force from the terror list in exchange for commitments regarding not attacking US interests.

The question is whether Iran will embrace either of these two options offered by the Biden administration.

Part of the threat was hyped up last week by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, who commented that Iran has failed to provide the requisite clarifications regarding illicit traces of uranium found by inspectors in Iran as well as explanations regarding undeclared nuclear sites.

These issues date back to the Mossad’s raid on Iran's nuclear archives in 2018, but every time Grossi raises these issues in public, it appears to be a signal that the West, in general, has lost patience and is more ready for confrontation.

At the same time, Iran still seems to be trying to interpret whether it can outlast Western sanctions, given the changed geopolitical context in which Russia, China and other countries are further splitting off from the West.

And so three months of playing chicken may come to an end in the coming weeks with Khameini finally choosing to move more decisively toward a diplomatic resolution or a destabilizing global brawl.