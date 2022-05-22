The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

'Five bullets with a silencer' - How was an IRGC officer assassinated?

Colonel Hassan Sayed Khodai, who has been involved in the war in Syria against ISIS in recent years, was shot as part of a planned move near his home, according to the IRGC.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: MAY 22, 2022 21:59

Updated: MAY 22, 2022 22:10
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Members of the Iranian revolutionary guard march during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Colonel Hassan Sayed Khodai, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps(IRGC) officer was gunned down in Tehran on Sunday, in a carefully coordinated operation, Israeli media reported.

The approach

Khodai was driving his car near his home on Mahadi al-Islam Street in Tehran at around 16:00 local time. There, two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle approached his vehicle, rapidly closing the gap between them and Khodai, according to Walla news.

The attack

From point-blank range, equipped with a silenced weapon, the two fired five shots at Khodai, dispatching him instantly, the colonel died on the spot, the assassins were nowhere to be seen and a manhunt is currently underway.

The aftermath

The IRNA published pictures showing a man strapped in with his seat belt with the front window on the passenger side being shot out.

Slumped over in the driver's seat, blood around the collar of his blue shirt and on his right upper arm, this seems to be Khodai's final moment.

The getaway

Reports of Khodai's assassination began to flood the media in Iran and around the world, while security forces in Iran were franticly searching for the assassination squad.

At the same time, the ISNA news agency reported that the IRGC had exposed and arrested a network of Israeli intelligence agents.

"In accordance with the Zionist regime's intelligence service instructions, the network tried to steal and destroy public and personal equipment, hijack and obtain false confessions through a network of thugs," the IRGC said.

The target

In the Revolutionary Guards Khodai is not only considered a senior officer because of his rank, but also because of the position he has held in recent years.

According to Iranian sources, Khoudayari was responsible for the attempts to abduct and seduce Israelis exposed by the GSS, as well as the attempts to assassinate Israelis in Cyprus, Turkey and Colombia exposed by the Mossad, N12 reported.

The IRGC also reported that the assassinated officer was involved in the security of the Shiite holy places in Damascus, as well as close to Qassem Suleimani, commander of a Quds force killed in a US air strike in 2020.



Tags Iran assassination Iranian Revolutionary Guards IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Wow! Signal: Origin of possible alien signal narrowed down - study

Radio telescopes, which are used to find radio broadcasts from space (Illustrative).
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Ukrainian troops, not commanders, surrender at Azovstal

A convoy of pro-Russian troops is seen before the expected evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine, May 16, 2022.
4

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
5

Nordic states vow to protect Finland, Sweden during NATO application

Norway, sweden, nordic flags

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by