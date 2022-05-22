'Five bullets with a silencer' - How was an IRGC officer assassinated?

Colonel Hassan Sayed Khodai, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps(IRGC) officer was gunned down in Tehran on Sunday, in a carefully coordinated operation, Israeli media reported.

The approach

Khodai was driving his car near his home on Mahadi al-Islam Street in Tehran at around 16:00 local time. There, two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle approached his vehicle, rapidly closing the gap between them and Khodai, according to Walla news.

The attack

From point-blank range, equipped with a silenced weapon, the two fired five shots at Khodai, dispatching him instantly, the colonel died on the spot, the assassins were nowhere to be seen and a manhunt is currently underway.

The aftermath

The IRNA published pictures showing a man strapped in with his seat belt with the front window on the passenger side being shot out.

Slumped over in the driver's seat, blood around the collar of his blue shirt and on his right upper arm, this seems to be Khodai's final moment.

The getaway

Reports of Khodai's assassination began to flood the media in Iran and around the world, while security forces in Iran were franticly searching for the assassination squad.

At the same time, the ISNA news agency reported that the IRGC had exposed and arrested a network of Israeli intelligence agents.

"In accordance with the Zionist regime's intelligence service instructions, the network tried to steal and destroy public and personal equipment, hijack and obtain false confessions through a network of thugs," the IRGC said.

The target

In the Revolutionary Guards Khodai is not only considered a senior officer because of his rank, but also because of the position he has held in recent years.

According to Iranian sources, Khoudayari was responsible for the attempts to abduct and seduce Israelis exposed by the GSS, as well as the attempts to assassinate Israelis in Cyprus, Turkey and Colombia exposed by the Mossad, N12 reported.

The IRGC also reported that the assassinated officer was involved in the security of the Shiite holy places in Damascus, as well as close to Qassem Suleimani, commander of a Quds force killed in a US air strike in 2020.