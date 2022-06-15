The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Suspect in Mossad attributed Tehran hack detained - report

The head of the Tehran City Council, Mehdi Chamran, blamed the Mossad and anti-government groups for a cyberattack against the municipality.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2022 10:13

Updated: JUNE 15, 2022 10:16
Cyber hacking (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Cyber hacking (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A suspect allegedly involved in hacking Tehran municipality systems last week was identified and arrested on Wednesday, according to Fars News. The detainee is said to have been in contact with foreign intelligence services, no further details were reported.

The head of the Tehran City Council, Mehdi Chamran, blamed the Mossad and anti-government groups for a cyberattack against the municipality, the Iranian Mehr News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Referring to the cyberattack Chamran stated that "detailed planning was carried out by the Mossad and the hypocrites and the cooperation of all counter-revolutionaries" to hack the municipality's systems on the anniversary of Khomeini's death.

"detailed planning was carried out by the Mossad and the hypocrites and the cooperation of all counter-revolutionaries."

Mehdi Chamran

He added that "what these people wanted to do was not realized, and with the power of our friends in the municipality, this action was limited to publishing a few insulting images."

The city council head stressed that while the systems were disrupted, they had been reactivated last Tuesday, adding that the municipality needed to make up for "shortcomings" from recent years.

The hack

A group called "Uprising until Overthrow," affiliated with The People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran (the Mujahedin-e-Khalq or MEK), claimed that it had hacked into the Tehran municipality's security cameras and defaced the municipality's website with a graphic that criticized the "anti-human Khomeini," according to the Voice of America.

The graphic included an image of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with a red "X" over his face, as well as photos of MEK leaders Massoud and Maryam Rajavi. The cyberattack was conducted on the anniversary of the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.



Tags Iran Mossad Tehran hack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

New type of coronavirus found in bank voles

Bank Vole sitting on the forest floor.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by