The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran bought illicit German tech that apparently violated nuke deal

'Iran continues to go to extensive lengths to acquire the necessary components for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs'

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: JULY 4, 2022 22:11
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

The city-state of Hamburg in northern Germany on Monday published its annual security report, declaring that the Islamic Republic of Iran purchased illegal technology from a German-Iranian man totaling nearly 1 million euros.

A September 2021 analysis of the case involving the German-Iranian Alexander J. by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security confirmed the dangerous findings outlined by the Hamburg intelligence agency in its new report.

According to the institute's study, “This case [of Alexander J.] highlights the continued effort of Iran to break trade control laws and sanctions of other nations to procure items for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Additionally, Iran continues to actively recruit sympathetic or persuadable individuals to acquire commodities for its sensitive programs. Some of these exports appear to violate the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action].”

The JCPOA is the formal name of the Iran nuclear deal that seeks to provide economic sanctions relief to Tehran in exchange for temporary restrictions on its atomic program. Israel, Arab Sunni states, and many western countries believe Iran’s regime is desperately seeking to build a nuclear weapons device. The theocratic state in Tehran denies it seeks atomic weapons.

The German Federal Prosecutors Office said, Alexander J. illegally exported a multitude of complex laboratory equipment, including four spectrometers. During the period 2018-2020, Alexander J. sold, in two cases, laboratory equipment to EU-sanctioned companies in Iran used to secure technology for the Iranian regime’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Flag of Germany (credit: FDECOMITE/FLICKR)Flag of Germany (credit: FDECOMITE/FLICKR)

Due to German privacy concerns, the judicial system and the media frequently do not list the last name of the criminal defendant.

A third case took place in January 2020, in which Alexander J. furnished a new Iranian business person with two spectrometers without the required export license.

The Hamburg intelligence agency said that two accused accomplices are being sought for their role in the case of  Alexander J. Iran's regime is mentioned 82 times in the 194-page Hamburg report that focuses on a wide range of security threats to  Hamburg's democracy.

German intelligence reports

In June, The Jerusalem Post reported the federal German intelligence agency report said "The German domestic intelligence agencies were able to identify a significant increase in the indications of proliferation-related procurement attempts by Iran for its nuclear program."

"The German domestic intelligence agencies were able to identify a significant increase in the indications of proliferation-related procurement attempts by Iran for its nuclear program."

Federal German intelligence agency report

Alexander J.'s case was listed under the "Proliferation" section in the Hamburg intelligence report. The intelligence report defines proliferation as "The procurement of products for the production of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons of mass destruction and the corresponding carrier technology (rocket technology), including the know-how required for this."

The institute study, jointly authored by Spencer Faragasso and Sarah Burkhard, noted that the case of Alexander J. ”highlights the continued effort of Iran to break trade control laws and sanctions of other nations to procure items for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Additionally, Iran continues to actively recruit sympathetic or persuadable individuals to acquire commodities for its sensitive programs. Some of these exports appear to violate the JCPOA. Future discussions with Iran should address the illicit activities being undertaken by Iran’s government in defiance of international and national laws and regulations.”

The institute report added that “This also highlights that Iran continues to lack the domestic capability to produce certain sophisticated measuring equipment and analytical instruments, such as spectrometry systems essential for a uranium enrichment program, and thus, is forced to seek these items elsewhere.”

Veteran Iran watchers have long noted that Germany is a freewheeling market for Iran’s regime to secure technology and material for its illicit nuclear and missile programs. Germany’s lax enforcement sanctions laws against Iran’s regime have played a role, as well as Germany’s regulatory agency greenlighting many trade deals that are considered dual-use (that can be used for military and civilian purposes).

In 2018, the German news website T-Online wrote based on German intelligence findings  that “Germany has been the mullah regime's largest and perhaps most important supermarket worldwide when it comes to the illegal purchase of parts for weapons of mass destruction and their technologies.”

The institute report said “Iran continues to go to extensive lengths to acquire the necessary components for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and utilizes front companies and other schemes to deceive legitimate businesses and individuals”

The Hamburg intelligence agency said Hezbollah – the main Iranian regime strategic partner – has 1,250 supporters in Germany as of the end of 2021. Germany banned Hezbollah in within the territory of the federal republic in 2020. Critics say that Germany is not enforcing its ban of Hezbollah activities.

According to the Hamburg report, there are 30 cultural and mosque associations in Germany that aligned with Hezbollah.



Tags Iran germany Iran Deal iran nuclear
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables
5

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by