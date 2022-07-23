Israeli spy network caught in Iran, local media claim

An Israeli spy network operating in Iran was captured by IRGC intelligence, Iranian state-owned Tasnim reported on Saturday evening citing the Islamic Republic's Information Ministry.

The network, which was in direct contact with the Mossad, planned to carry out "unprecedented acts of sabotage and terrorist operations" in Iran, the report claimed.

According to the report, the alleged spies entered Iran from the West through the autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq. The report also noted that the network was collaborating with the People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran, a political-militant group that opposes the rule of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

the Iranian ministry reportedly added that all of the network's communication equipment and "the most powerful explosives" were discovered and confiscated.

An investigation into internal or external connections to the alleged spy network is ongoing, the report noted.

This is a developing story.