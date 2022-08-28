The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran deal only good for Israel if it comes with credible US military threat - Lapid

Mossad chief Barnea to fly next week to Washington to present Israeli intelligence on Iran before Congress.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 15:00

Updated: AUGUST 28, 2022 15:37
Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a briefing, August 28, 2022. (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a briefing, August 28, 2022.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

The US will not reach a good deal with Iran without a credible military threat, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned on Sunday.

World powers “have to get Iran to sign a much better agreement, what the Americans themselves called ‘longer and stronger,’” Lapid said. “Such an agreement can only be reached with a credible military threat, so the Iranians see they will have to pay a heavy price for their recalcitrance.” 

Lapid argued that the US presentation of bunker-buster bombs able to attack Iran’s underground nuclear facilities was what led Tehran to sign the original nuclear agreement in 2015.

A good deal would be longer, in that “it would not have an end date,” Lapid said, and stronger in that “the oversight would be tighter and it would also deal with Iran’s ballistic missile program and its involvement in terror around the Middle East.” 

The prime minister’s comments in a press briefing came after Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday. Gantz told Sullivan that the US needs to put a viable military option on the table even after a nuclear deal is reached, and that such a threat will be a strong deterrent against Iran violating the agreement or developing a nuclear weapon when it expires.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a briefing, August 28, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO) Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a briefing, August 28, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Lapid said that he “instructed the IDF and the Mossad to be ready to protect Israel’s security in any scenario; the Americans understand this and the world understands this.”

He reiterated that Israel is not a party to the Iran deal nor is it dependent on world powers’ decisions, and that no agreement between them will limit Israel’s actions against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

The prime minister spoke to journalists amid concerns in Israel about an impending deal between the US and Iran, several days after Washington submitted its response to Iran’s demands following a draft of the nuclear deal by the EU that was meant to be final, according to the talks’ coordinator, the EU. National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata was in Washington last week to meet with Sullivan on the topic.

Lapid defended his government’s approach to the US as it negotiates indirectly with Iran, saying that he does not want to harm Jerusalem’s strategic ties with Washington and sought to ensure that the Americans would at least listen to what Israel has to say on the topic. 

Keeping disputes mostly behind closed doors has led to “achievements” for Israel, Lapid said, such as the US keeping the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps classified as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and stopping other forms of sanctions relief, as well as reassurances that the International Atomic Energy Agency’s investigations into undeclared nuclear sites in Iran would not be closed.

Lapid argued that the draft is not what US President Joe Biden said he is seeking when he visited Israel. 

“The deal should not let $100 billion flow to Iran per year without them showing restraint in response,” a senior diplomatic source said. “It needs to be a deal that will continue forever to prevent them from getting a nuclear weapon.” 

Mossad chief David Barena criticizing the US Biden administration

The senior diplomatic source pushed back against media reports that Mossad chief David Barnea went farther in criticism of the Biden administration than Lapid did, saying that was conjecture on the part of journalists. There is no tension between Lapid and Barnea, and they spoke twice over the weekend, the source added.

Barnea is expected to speak before a US Congressional committee next week, in a trip that was planned before the Mossad chief’s comments next week.

Though Barnea vehemently opposes the Iran deal, the source denied that this contradicts Lapid’s approach of not doing what former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu did in 2015 and go behind the White House’s back to lobby Congress against a deal. 

That being said, Israeli officials, such as Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog, hold meetings with members of Congress who oppose the deal.



Tags Iran Mossad Yair Lapid Iran Deal iran nuclear
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by