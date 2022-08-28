Iran champion wrestler praises Hitler

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling champion Mohammad Ali Geraei praised Adolf Hitler as a legendary leader for him.

The Iranian-Norwegian journalist Mina Bai on Sunday tweeted that “Iran’s world champion in Greco Roman wrestling Mohammad Geraei in an interview with a sports outlet in Iran has named Zlatan, Mohammad Ali and Hitler as his inspirations! Iranian Gov. has made Jew hate so normal that there is no limit to how far one can go!”

The London-based Iran International news organization first reported on Al Geraei’s pro-Hitler comment and asked: “But the question is, what is the education system like in Iran, when Adolf Hitler, as one of the biggest criminals in history and the initiator of World War II, becomes a legend of a national hero?”

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The Twitter feed for Iran International’s sports section showed a picture of Al Geraei next to Adolf Hitler.

محمدعلی گرایی، قهرمان کشتی فرنگی جهان روز گذشته در گفت‌وگو با روزنامه خبر ورزشی، از علاقه‌اش به زلاتان، محمد علی، اسطوره بوکس و باشگاه استقلال گفت و در بخشی از صحبت‌هایش «هیتلر» را به عنوان اسطوره خود در بین تمام اشخاص دنیا، به عنوان کسی که افکار بزرگی در سر داشته معرفی کرد! pic.twitter.com/6MrjDIp0t8 — ایران اینترنشنال ورزشی (@iranintlsport) August 28, 2022

Alireza Dabir of Iran waves his country's flag after winning the gold medal match in the 58kg category of the freestyle wrestling events at the Sydney Olympics October 1, 2000. (credit: REUTERS)

What is Mohammad Ali Geraei?

The 28-year-old Ali Geraei was born in Shiraz in 1994 and the spelling of his name is also noted as Mohammadali Abdolhamid Geraei.

The star wrestler won a bronze medal at the 2021 world championship and a gold medal at the 2018 Asian games in Greco-Roman wrestling. Greco-Roman wrestling is restricted to upper body grappling and does permit leg attacks.

The praise of Hitler by a decorated Iranian wrestler is not the first scandal to rock the world of Iranian wrestling. In February, the Jerusalem Post reported that the US banned the head of Iran’s national wrestling federation, Alireza Dabir, who called for “Death to America” with violence, from entering America for a slated dual meet between the US and Iranian national wrestling teams on February, 12 in Arlington, Texas.

Dabir is also a fan of the late US-designated Qasem Soleimani, who was the commander of Iran's Quds Force.