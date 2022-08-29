The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ex-Mossad head: We operated against nuclear program in 'heart of Iran'

"The Iranian regime is lying to the whole world and we proved it," said former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 13:15
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
BASEL — The Mossad carried out many operations against the Iranian nuclear program, including deep in Iranian territory, former Mossad head Yossi Cohen said at a World Zionist Organization event in Basel on Monday.

Cohen revealed that during his position as head of the Mossad, "we carried out many operations against the Iranian nuclear program, including in the heart of Iran."

"The Iranian regime is lying to the whole world and we proved it when we brought thousands of documents from the Iranian archives."

Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen

Mossad's fight against Iran's lies

"The Iranian regime is lying to the whole world and we proved it when we brought thousands of documents from the Iranian archives, documents that proved that the Iranians lied to the IAEA," he said.

Former Mossad Head Yossi Cohen speaking at the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER) Former Mossad Head Yossi Cohen speaking at the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel. (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

"I can guarantee that Israel will do everything necessary to delay and prevent the Iranians from building atomic bombs that would threaten the State of Israel," Cohen continued.

"This [Iranian] administration calls for the destruction of the State of Israel and wiping it off of the map."

Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen

Iran's support for terrorism

Cohen also addressed Iran's state support of terrorism, which he described as another threat facing Israel besides Iran's nuclear aspirations.

"The regime in Iran is the global financier of terrorism in the world," said Cohen. "This [Iranian] administration calls for the destruction of the State of Israel and wiping it off of the map."

Cohen added that "Iran is trying to besiege Israel from the south in Gaza and from the north in Syria and Lebanon." Iran "trains and finances terrorist organizations. The administration allows terrorist organizations to send thousands of missiles towards Israel."

The administration allows terrorist organizations to send thousands of missiles towards Israel."

Former Mossad head Yossi Cohen

An agent of peace

Regarding the Abraham Accords, Cohen said, "the work of the Mossad is not only intelligence gathering but also the promotion of peace. We saw these results in the signing of the Abraham Accords, I pray that more nations from our region will join the peace trend."

Cohen spoke at a conference initiated by the World Zionist Organization in honor of the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel. The event has seen the participation of over 1,400 Jewish leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists from around the world. The conference deals with the implementation of Herzl's socio-economic vision and formulating a response to the challenges of the Jewish people in the coming decades.



