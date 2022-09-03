The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran equips its cities with civil defense systems amid Israel, US tensions

The civil defense equipment enables Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk."

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 14:07
An anti-US mural is seen on a building at a street in Tehran, Iran August 16, 2022 (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
Iran has equipped 51 of its cities and towns with civil defense systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defense official said on Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.

The civil defense equipment enables Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk,” deputy defense minister General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

"These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated,” said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological and radioactive attacks, have replaced classical wars.

He did not name the countries that could threaten Iran.

Iran tensions increase amid nuclear deal negotiations

Iran has accused Israel and the United States of cyberattacks in recent years that have impaired the country's infrastructure. Iran has also accused Israel, which has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility, of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.

US-Iran military tensions have also long dogged the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the Red Sea earlier this week - even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.

A hovercraft passes by Iran's first domestically made destroyer Jamaran on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf during inauguration maneuvers, February 21, 2010. (credit: REUTERS/EBRAHIM NOROOZI)A hovercraft passes by Iran's first domestically made destroyer Jamaran on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf during inauguration maneuvers, February 21, 2010. (credit: REUTERS/EBRAHIM NOROOZI)

On Tuesday, the US Navy said it foiled an attempt by Iran's Revolutionary Guards naval forces to capture an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Gulf. Iran said the drone was a danger to maritime traffic.



