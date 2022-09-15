The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Hamas trying to instigate conflict in Jerusalem over Temple Mount - NSC chief Hulata

National Security Council chief Eyal Hulata says that Iran will only change nuclear policy if presented with a credible military threat.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 10:06

Updated: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 11:08
The Temple Mount in Jerusalem. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Hamas and extremist Palestinian forces are trying hard to escalate the situation on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem with the aim of having it develop into an all-out conflict with Israel, head of the National Security Council Eyal Hulata said on Thursday. 

"There are constant efforts by Hamas and others to escalate and create a narrative that al Aksa is in danger and to turn Jerusalem into an explosive detonator," Hulata said at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) in Herzliya.

Israel, he said, has not changed its policy regarding the Temple Mount and is working to counter the Hamas lies. 

IDF Chief of Staff (Lt.-Gen) Aviv Kohavi examines the area where the late Maj. Bar Falah was killed. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF Chief of Staff (Lt.-Gen) Aviv Kohavi examines the area where the late Maj. Bar Falah was killed. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Referring to the rise in violence in the West Bank, Hulata - who functions as Prime Minister Yair Lapid's national security adviser, said that Palestinian Authority security forces were not functioning as they did in the past and that Israel was, therefore required, to operate in places like northern Samaria to combat terrorist infrastructure. 

Early Thursday morning, IDF troops operated near Jenin and clashed with Palestinians, killing a 17-year-old who reportedly threw a Molotov cocktails at the troops. 

"If we were not inside the [Palestinian] cities, there would be terrorism outside the cities," he said. 

Turning to Iran, Hulata said that despite the country's progress on its nuclear program, Israel’s commitment to preventing the Islamic Republic from crossing the nuclear threshold was clear.

“Israel has freedom to act for its defense,” no matter what nuclear deal might be signed or not with Tehran, referencing negotiations with the world powers.

“Iran uses terror as a set part of its policies. There are not many states that do this in such a blatant and systematic way.”

National Security Council Chief Eyal Hulata

Khamenei with back to wall?

He said that Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is not anxious to make a deal with the West as he is enjoying his nuclear progress.

Rather, he said that the only way Iran will agree to any nuclear limits is “with its back to the wall.”

Hulata said Israel has clearly communicated this to all allies and that the US clearly understands Israel’s position on the issue.

The NSC chief said that the world must not ignore that Khamenei has ignored IAEA inspectors and thwarted its probes into illicit nuclear material.

Iranian terrorism policy

“Iran uses terror as a set part of its policies. There are not many states that do this in such a blatant and systematic way,” he said.

He said that Israel must act decisively to “take a price” from Tehran when it or its proxies against Israel.

Hulata said that the US had acted correctly refusing to remove Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its terrorism list.



