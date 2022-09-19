The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran police call woman's death 'unfortunate' as protests persist

Mahsa Amini was detained by morality police last week • Protests erupt in areas including Tehran, Kurdish province

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 16:18

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 16:22
People protest outside Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology following death of a woman in custody, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters. (photo credit: REUTERS)
People protest outside Tehran's Amirkabir University of Technology following death of a woman in custody, in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 in this still image taken from a video obtained by Reuters.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iranian police said on Monday the death of a young woman in custody was an "unfortunate incident," a semi-official news agency reported, and denied accusations of mistreatment that fueled a third day of protests against the authorities.

Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police, sparking demonstrations in Tehran and the Kurdistan province she came from.

Her death has been condemned nationwide, with the Persian hashtag #MahsaAmini reaching 1.8 million Twitter mentions. However, the most intense demonstrations have been in Iranian Kurdistan, where authorities have previously put down unrest among minority Kurds.

On Monday, protesters threw rocks at security forces in the town of Divandarreh in Kurdistan, a video posted on Twitter by Kurdish rights group Hengaw showed.

A widely-followed Iranian Twitter account that focuses on protests in Iran said shopkeepers had gone on strike in Kurdish cities on Monday.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos.

The police have said Amini fell ill as she waited with other women being held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules imposed since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.

But her father told the pro-reform Emtedad news website on Sunday that his daughter was fit with no health problems. He said Amini had suffered bruises to her legs and he held the police responsible for her death.

“This incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents.”

Hossein Rahimi, Greater Tehran Police Commander

Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi said "cowardly accusations" had been made against Iranian police, that Amini suffered no physical harm, and the police had "done everything" to keep her alive.

"This incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents," Rahimi said in the statement reported by the Fars news agency.

The police screened a video showing a woman identified as Amini walking into a room and taking a seat alongside others. It then fast-forwards to show her on her feet as she talked to someone who appeared to be inspecting part of her clothing.

The woman identified as Amini then raised her hands to her head and collapsed.

Rahimi said paramedics arrived within one minute of her collapse.

Amini's father told Emtedad on Sunday that the police took two hours to transfer her to the hospital and that if she had arrived earlier she would not have died.

Rahimi said he could not comment on the cause of death because this was a medical rather than a security issue, adding that the morality police were "doing positive work."

Offenders against Iran's sharia, or Islamic law, face public rebuke, fines or arrest. But in recent months activists have urged women to remove veils despite the hardline rulers' crackdown on "immoral behavior."

An official organization that promotes Islamic morals on Monday issued a statement urging reform to the way Iran implements rules on hijab wearing, calling for less policing and more encouragment for women to abide by the rules.

“Clerics, get lost,” protesters in Tehran chant

Her death has the potential to ramp up tension between the establishment and a Kurdish minority numbering 8 to 10 million.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have put down unrest in the country’s Kurdish areas for decades.

Videos shared on Twitter late on Sunday showed protesters demonstrating in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province.

A video posted by Hengaw showed security forces in riot gear running down a street in the city, at least one of them firing what appeared to be a gun.

The widely-followed Iranian protest Twitter account posted footage showing what it said was a protest at a Tehran university against the Basij, a paramilitary militia force.

"Basij get lost," the protesters chanted.

"I will kill the one who killed my sister ... By cannon, tank or firecracker, clerics get lost."

Reuters could not independently verify the videos.



Tags Human rights Iran protests Tehran iran protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
2

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
3

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
4

Why has Israel escalated its attacks against Iranian targets in Syria?

Illustrative image of an airstrike.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by