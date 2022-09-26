Hadis Najafi killed in Iran protests, becomes new symbol of defiance

Hadis Najafi, a 23-year-old Iranian woman who went viral in a video as she prepared to join anti-governmental protests, was shot dead by Iranian security forces, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Najafi was shot six times and killed in the city of Karaj by Iranian security forces on Wednesday, Iranian Journalist and women’s rights advocate Masih Alinejad, along with others, reported throughout social media.

According to the reports, she sustained injuries in the abdomen, neck, heart and hand on September 21. After being shot by security forces she was taken to Ghaem Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

While Najafi herself was a prominent social figure on TikTok and Instagram, her viral video showed her tying her unscarved hair back and boldly stepping into the middle of a protest in Karaj.

This 20 Yr old girl who was getting ready to join the protest against the murdering of #MahsaAmini got killed by 6 bullets.#HadisNajafi, 20، was shot in the chest, face and neck by Islamic Republic’s security forces.Be our voice.#مهسا_امینیpic.twitter.com/NnJX6kufNW — Masih Alinejad ️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2022

Images and the video of Hadis have sent out shockwaves further sparking the protests going on in Iran since September 16, being widely shared on social media.

A second clip later began circulating online, showing the girl's family weeping over a photo of her on a freshly dug grave.

"This is the funeral of 20-year-old #HadisNajafi, who was shot dead on the streets by security forces for protesting," Masih Alinejad wrote on Twitter, sharing the clip.

"Hadis was a kind-hearted girl & loved dancing. She was protesting against the brutal death of #MahsaAmini. Their crime: wanting freedom."

This is the funeral of 20 year old #HadisNajafi, who was shot dead on the streets by security forces for protesting. Hadis was a kind hearted girl & loved dancing. She was protesting against the brutal death of #MahsaAmini. Their crime: wanting freedom.pic.twitter.com/tduxVe1SZf — Masih Alinejad ️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 25, 2022

"She was only 20 years old,” Hadis’ sister told Alinejad. “Her heart was broken for Mahsa Amini. She said she would not stay silent. They killed her with six bullets.”

This was followed by friends, family and supporters sharing videos of the vibrant young woman in her element: Dancing, singing along to songs and radiating a joyful life.

People's Mujahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) said that 1,800 people had been arrested in Tehran alone as protests raged in 31 provinces across the country.

35 people have died during the recent protests, according to official media in Iran, but non-Iranian media and other unofficial reports insist the death toll is much higher.

The death of Mahsa Amini

Demonstrations that erupted more than a week ago at the funeral of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini, who died in detention after being arrested by police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress, have turned into the biggest protests in years.

Clashes continued between security forces and protesters in several northwestern regions, according to sources in the cities of Tabriz, Urmia, Rasht and Hamedan.

Amini's death has reignited anger in Iran over issues including restrictions on personal freedoms, the strict dress codes for women and an economy reeling from sanctions.

Women have played a prominent role in the protests, waving and burning their veils. Some have publicly cut their hair as furious crowds called for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The protests are the largest to sweep the country since demonstrations over fuel prices in 2019 when Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed in a crackdown on protesters - the bloodiest bout of internal unrest in the Islamic Republic's history.

Reuters contributed to this report.