Iranian female rock climber goes missing - BBC

BBC Persian reported on Monday evening that Elnaz Rekabi, an Iranian rock climber who participated in the Asian Championships in South Korea yesterday, has been reported missing. This comes according to a "well-informed source" according to the BBC. Rekabi competed without a hijab.

This is particularly relevant in light of the recent tensions and protests in Iran in the wake of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.

Rekabi's friends have reportedly been unable to contact her since Sunday night.

Rekabi's accomplishments

According to the Tehran Times, she was Iran's first woman to win a medal at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships in 2021 where she won bronze.

The Iranian team's hotel reported that the team left on Monday morning, according to BBC inquiries.

According to ABC News, Rekabi is believed to be one of the first female athletes to compete while openly disobeying Iran's strict modesty laws.

France-based European media outlet Euronews interviewed Rekabi in 2016. When asked about wearing the hijab during competitions, Rekabi told Euronews:

"At the beginning it was a little bizarre for the other athletes, who were curious about a girl wearing a scarf on her head and an outfit that covered the arms and legs whilst competing inside in such a hot temperature. For sure when its hot the hijab becomes a problem. During competition your body needs to evacuate the heat. But we have tried to create an outfit ourselves that respects the hijab and is compatible with practicing the sport of climbing.’‘