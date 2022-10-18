The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iranian female rock climber goes missing - BBC

This is particularly relevant in light of the recent tensions and protests in Iran in the wake of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 02:31
FILE PHOTO: Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo)
FILE PHOTO: Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration following the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya/File Photo)

BBC Persian reported on Monday evening that Elnaz Rekabi, an Iranian rock climber who participated in the Asian Championships in South Korea yesterday, has been reported missing. This comes according to a "well-informed source" according to the BBC. Rekabi competed without a hijab.

Rekabi's friends have reportedly been unable to contact her since Sunday night. 

Rekabi's accomplishments 

According to the Tehran Times, she was Iran's first woman to win a medal at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) World Championships in 2021 where she won bronze.

For sure when its hot the hijab becomes a problem. During competition your body needs to evacuate the heat. But we have tried to create an outfit ourselves that respects the hijab and is compatible with practicing the sport of climbing.

Elnaz Rekabi in a 2016 interview

The Iranian team's hotel reported that the team left on Monday morning, according to BBC inquiries. 

According to ABC News, Rekabi is believed to be one of the first female athletes to compete while openly disobeying Iran's strict modesty laws. 

France-based European media outlet Euronews interviewed Rekabi in 2016. When asked about wearing the hijab during competitions, Rekabi told Euronews: 

"At the beginning it was a little bizarre for the other athletes, who were curious about a girl wearing a scarf on her head and an outfit that covered the arms and legs whilst competing inside in such a hot temperature. For sure when its hot the hijab becomes a problem. During competition your body needs to evacuate the heat. But we have tried to create an outfit ourselves that respects the hijab and is compatible with practicing the sport of climbing.’‘



Tags Iran sports hijab iran protests Mahsa Amini
