Iran addresses claims of using Hezbollah, militias to suppress protests - analysis

Iran is worried that widespread reporting that Iran is important for foreign Arab-speaking militias to murder Iranians may provoke anger at home.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 21:08
People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022. (photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran’s Fars News, which is considered close to the IRGC, addressed claims that Iran’s regime has used Lebanese Hezbollah and the Iraqi-based Hashd al-Shaabi to suppress protests. The article is an insight into the regime’s thinking and its fears that reports abroad need to be addressed. For instance, the article is very concerned by reports at Iran International, BBC Perisan and also screenshots an article from the ‘Post’ in its article claiming to refute these reports. 

What is Iran’s concern?



This isn’t the first time Iran’s regime has brought these militias home. Iran’s IRGC, through the Quds Force, has supported and recruited proxies all over the Middle East for decades. The most powerful of these militias is Hezbollah in Lebanon, a terrorist group that resembles a mafia army with more than 100,000 missiles that threaten Israel and the region.

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, gather as they carry flags, marking the commemoration of Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, in Adaisseh village near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER) Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, gather as they carry flags, marking the commemoration of Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000, in Adaisseh village near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

In Iraq, the Iranians have supported the Hashd, a group called the PMF, which includes dozens of brigades of fighters and some 100,000 men under arms. The group was mobilized to fight ISIS but includes pro-Iranian groups like Kataib Hezbollah and the Badr Organization that have historic roots in Iraq and have worked with Iran for many years. 

Iran's protests worsen

Iran has been worried about inflaming recent protests after Iranian police killed a woman last month. Last week was the 40th day of mourning for Jina Mahsa Amini, the woman the Iranian regime killed. During protests following her death many locals have said that Iran brought in foreign Arabic-speaking militias to suppress the protesters. This could be due to the fact Iran is worried that its own police may not follow orders to suppress Iranians; but it can also be related to the way Iran uses minorities against eachother, because there are many minority groups in Iran. 

In the past, Iran often ignored reports of how it was suppressing protests. However, Iran’s regime is now more sensitive. It knows that Iranians are reading foreign media and that these media are likely reporting some accurate information from inside Iran. This information threatens the regime and the regime is keen to counter foreign reports.

The decision to counter the reports is not for foreign consumption, so Iran’s regime isn’t actually interested in contesting the reports abroad; this is Farsi media responding to these reports at home. For Iranians who didn’t even see the reports, they are now being made aware. This shows that the regime believes these widespread rumors are having a major effect inside the country.

The regime is clearly concerned that for the first time in decades of rule, the average people are challenging the very nature of the regime.

One pillar of the regime is its interest in backing Shi’ite groups abroad and creating proxies to wage conflicts for Iran around the region. In the past, protesters have been angered by Iran wasting money in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and also on backing Palestinian groups.  

The Fars News report says “the claim of the presence of Iran's regional allies such as Hashd al-Shaabi and Lebanon's Hezbollah in the internal events of our country is a precedent. This proposition is repeated every time that some people have heard the repression forces speak with an Arabic accent in the gatherings!”  

The final part of the report, after seeking to dispel rumors and refute claims, is aimed at what the regime thinks about why these reports have emerged. The report claims that the West is using “cyberspace” to promote rumors designed to undermined what Iran has “achieved” in the region. Fars News claims that the West aims to defeat Iran and cause its collapse “without firing a shot.”  



Tags Hezbollah Iran iran protests Mahsa Amini
