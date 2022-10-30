The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran arrests dissident rapper, calls Amini story reporters CIA spies

Iran’s regime charged Hamedi and Mohammadi of being the “primary sources of news for foreign media.” The women are being held in Tehran’s brutal Evin prison.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 21:41
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building in Vienna
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s security forces on Sunday rearrested the popular dissident rapper Toomaj Salehi who supports the ongoing protests against the clerical regime.

In a separate but related development, the Iranian regime on Friday charged two female journalists, Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who played a key role in breaking the story of Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly killed in the custody of the morality police, of being spies for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The two journalists could face the death penalty for alleged espionage. Iran has been gripped by demonstrations since the death of Amini, who was arrested for failing to comply with the Islamic dress code requiring she cover her hair.

Iran’s regime charged Hamedi and Mohammadi of being the “primary sources of news for foreign media.” The women are being held in Tehran’s brutal Evin prison. The clerical regime frequently uses questionable charges of espionage to purge dissent and independent media voices in the country.

"Toomaj Salehi and friends are threatened with torture and execution"

In posts on his social media accounts, the German-Iranian dissident Kazem Moussavi wrote “Toomaj and his friends who were arrested with him are threatened with torture and execution.”

Toomaj Salehi (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Toomaj Salehi (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Iranian regime-controlled Fars News reported Toomaj’s arrest, terming him as one of “the leaders of the riots who promoted violence” on social media.

Fars News is affiliated with the Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – an entity designated by the US government as a terrorist organization.

Moussavi said, “The regime released a manipulated photo of Toomaj blindfolded in the car, perhaps to intimidate protesters who have been taking to the streets for 43 days non-stop despite unspeakable atrocities and yesterday's renewed threat by Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami against protesters using the human rights slogan ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ fight for regime change.”

The Post reported in September 2021 on Toomaj’s arrest for his reported anti-regime songs.

The regime released Toomaj eight days after his September 2021 arrest and ordered a trial. A revolutionary court in the province of Isfahan demanded he appear in early 2022. Toomaj later tweeted that his prison sentence was suspended for a year. 

Sheina Vojoudi, a spokesperson for the Senate of the National Iranian Congress, told The Jerusalem Post “Toomjaj know that the Islamic Republic’s security forces were about to arrest him soon. He sent a message to one of his friends, stating ‘we have the power and do not mourn. We are at war [with the Islamic Republic].”’

“Toomjaj know that the Islamic Republic’s security forces were about to arrest him soon. He sent a message to one of his friends, stating ‘we have the power and do not mourn. We are at war [with the Islamic Republic].”’

Sheina Vojoudi

Vojoudi said “Toomaj was arrested by 60 Islamic Republic agents in the village of Gerde Bishe in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. Multiple arrests by the Islamic Republic’s forces are just revealing how weak this brutal regime is. “

She added “Unlike what the Islamic Republic claims, Toomaj wasn’t escaping through the western borders. He was inside Iran and he was fighting against the Islamic Republic.”



Tags Iran cia journalism rapper torture iran protests Spy IRGC Execution Mahsa Amini
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by