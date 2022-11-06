The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Facing protests, Iran’s Khamenei says US world order is declining - analysis

Iran’s leader slammed the US over the weekend even as Iran faces unprecedented protests at home.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 12:06
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
(photo credit: KHAMENEI.IR)

The Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei believes that the Western powers are in decline. Iran’s leader slammed the US over the weekend even as Iran faces unprecedented protests at home.

Fearful that the protests represent a real challenge to the regime’s power, the regime has put forward a narrative that views the Western world order as one that is in decline. If the Iranian regime can hang on another few years it will get more support from China, Russia and other countries, it believes.  

“Today, Western powers are gradually losing their political, scientific, cultural and economic dominance, and these will be transferred from the West to Asia in the new world order. Asia will become the center of science and economy, and also the political and military power of the world,” Khamenei wrote on his Twitter account said on Sunday. 

The points he is making are important. In the old days of the Iranian “revolution”, the religious theocrats who led it claimed that they were offering the world an alternative between the US and Soviet blocs. Today the regime appears to know that its alternative isn’t going to reshape the world so it has chosen to work with China and Russia in hopes that the West is in decline.

the Iranian regime speaks now of a “new world order,” in contrast to the one that George H.W Bush spoke about in 1991. The new world order will not be a rules-based international order led by the United States; instead, it will be an authoritarian world order, which will be led by Asian states, at least this is what the regime in Tehran hopes.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a virtual speech, on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, in Tehran, Iran November 3, 2020. (credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a virtual speech, on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad's birthday, in Tehran, Iran November 3, 2020. (credit: OFFICIAL KHAMENEI WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran hopes that it can continue to undermine countries in the Middle East, which it calls “resistance,” weakening Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon and supplanting those countries with Iranian-backed proxies. Tehran hopes that the West will also become more isolated.

This is a big gamble for Iran because if its friends in Moscow and Beijing are not as strong as Iran thinks they are, then Tehran is in big trouble. 

Would Iran be more aggressive in the future?

For instance, Iran is now admitting it is providing Russia with drones. This shows it does not fear Western sanctions as it used to. It may soon walk away entirely from the 2015 nuclear deal. This means Iran’s belief that the world order is shifting is important.

This could lead Iran to confront Saudi Arabia and Israel and the US in the next year. Iran is already threatening Saudi Arabia and reports indicate the US is concerned and has sought to prevent Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Tensions grew over the weekend with new Iranian threats and a report in the Wall Street Journal about the threats.  

A report at The Jerusalem Post noted “the US Central Command recently launched warplanes toward Iran from their base in the Persian Gulf after receiving reports that the country was preparing to attack Saudi Arabia,” the Washington Post reported over the weekend.

Iran’s open claims about how it sees the world order shifting dovetail with the threats to the Gulf and also Iran’s work with Russia. Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin also believes the world order is shifting. The invasion of Ukraine was linked to his belief that time is on Russia’s side. Iran may up its threats because of the same



Tags Iran United States Russia ayatollah ali khamenei russia and iran Middle East
