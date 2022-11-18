The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
WATCH: Iranian protestors set regime founder Khomeini's former home ablaze

Although he died in 1989, Khomeini as a cultural figure is very much alive in the Islamic Republic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 12:01

Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2022 12:10
Billboard featuring Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei torched in southern Iran, November 14, 2022 (photo credit: 1500tasvir)
Billboard featuring Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei torched in southern Iran, November 14, 2022
(photo credit: 1500tasvir)

The Khomeini House Museum, once the home of the Islamic Republic's founder and first Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, was set on fire by protestors on Thursday night, according to a video shared by Iran International.

Shortly after the arson attack against the site, according to a video originally published by 1500 Tasvir, protesters set fire to the Shia Seminary of Qom. 

Although he died in 1989, Khomeini as a cultural figure is very much alive in the Islamic Republic. Schoolchildren in Iran are familiar with him from a young age as most classrooms hang a picture of the late Khomeini as well as the current Supreme Leader Khameini. 

Rebellion against the late Khomeini

Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS) Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

An Iranian TikTok user showed the world in late October that even images of classrooms printed in textbooks had photos of the supreme leaders hanging on the walls. What is more, the textbooks themselves devoted pages to glorifying the regime founder. 

The same week that the TikTok video went viral, students in Iran began their own rebellion. Children could be seen destroying textbooks with Khomeini on them - ripping photos out and stepping on them. Girls were also seen removing their headscarves in mass protest when officials from the Iranian Ministry of Education visited their schools.

The current wave of anti-regime protests constitutes one of the boldest challenges to Iran's clerical rulers since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police for not wearing "appropriate attire."

Reuters contributed to this report. 



Tags Iran education Tehran khamenei iran protests Islamic Republic
