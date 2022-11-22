The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Poll: Support for regime change in Iran comes amid growing secularization

Majority of Iranians oppose compulsory hijab, do not pray five times a day, Tony Blair Institute finds.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 22, 2022 02:01
Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022
(photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

Growing Iranian support for regime change has come together with widespread secularization, a new study published by the Tony Blair Institute found.

Polls conducted by The Group for Analyzing and Measuring attitudes in Iran (GAMAAN) show a clear connection between a majority of Iranians supporting greater secularization and seeking to overthrow the current Islamist regime.

Most Iranian men (70%) and women (74%) oppose the compulsory hijab, the issue that sparked the current mass protests across the country, after Iran’s morality police arrested Mahsa Amini for not covering enough of her hair. She died in custody under suspicious circumstances. Only 13% of women and 17% of men support the compulsory hijab.

Of those who oppose the compulsory hijab, 84% want regime change.

Over three-fourths (76%) of Iranians supporting regime change say religion is unimportant in their lives.Secularization trends cut across age groups and the rural-urban divide, the study found.

A woman cuts her hair during a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran and the death of Mahsa Amini in front of the Iranian Embassy in Madrid, Spain October 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA) A woman cuts her hair during a protest against the Islamic regime of Iran and the death of Mahsa Amini in front of the Iranian Embassy in Madrid, Spain October 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA)

Only 28% of rural Iranians and 21% of urban Iranians support the compulsory hijab. Only 26% of urban Iranians pray five times a day, while 33% of rural Iranians do.

Among respondents aged 20-29, 78% opposed the compulsory hijab, 68% of those 30-49 felt the same, and 74% over age 50 did. Only 18% of 20-29-year-olds pray five times a day, 30% of those aged 30-49 do and 34% of respondents age 50 and up do so.

Kasra Aarabi, Iran Program Lead in the Tony Blair Institute’s Extremism Policy Unit and co-author of the paper pointed out that in the past decade, Iran’s nuclear program was the prism through which the West almost exclusively viewed the country, and it colored how protests in Iran were viewed, as well.

Seeking not only reform, but also regime change

However, Aarabi said, “since 2017, the new trend of unrest in Iran has been explicitly anti-regime, something we are witnessing again with the ongoing protests. The polling published in our paper today makes it absolutely clear that these protests are not about reform but outright regime change.”

Jemima Shelley, a Tony Blair Institute researcher and co-author of the study, said the West was caught off-guard by the latest protests because they did not recognize the secularization of Iranian society.

“Our data reveals the progressive attitudes held by Iranian men and how they reject the clerical regime’s misogynistic prescriptions,” she said.

The hijab is a symbol of the role of religion in the Islamic Republic and therefore removing it has become the icon of recent months’ demonstrations, Aarabi said.

“Religious law is the central DNA of the theocratic regime and its very existence. This is why Iranians are not seeking reform – but outright regime change,” he stated.

“This data from the past two years demonstrates that the events unfolding in Iran today are far from a flash in the pan,” Aarabi said. “Western policymakers should recognize this and seek a consensus on a confident recalibration of policy towards Iran which advances the interests of the Iranian people.”

Former UK prime minister Tony Blair said the study shows that “it is time we in the West recalibrate our policy in a way that draws a clear distinction between the people of Iran and the Islamic Republic. Our efforts should serve the former.”

Blair commended the “extraordinary bravery and courage” of the Iranian people, and said that “the single most liberating event for the Middle East will come when the Iranian people finally have their freedom.”

"Neither [Iranians] nor their country should be defined by the Islamic Republic."

-Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister

“Neither [Iranians] nor their country should be defined by the Islamic Republic,” Blair added. “As a great people, whose history and civilization are rich and varied, it is they and they alone who should define their own future. This is why I firmly believe it is in our interests today, in the West, to show our deep solidarity with the protesters risking their lives for what we so often take for granted.”

The Tony Blair Institute used cross-tabulations of GAMAAN’s surveys with sample sets of 39,981 in 2020 and 16,850 in 2022 in its study to demonstrate the link between opposition to hijab laws and opposition to the regime.

GAMAAN uses digital tools and alternate polling methods, such as encrypted online surveys with large, varied samples, to learn the accurate opinions of Iranians without respondents having to fear for their safety.



Tags Iran ayatollah ali khamenei iran protests Islamic Republic iranian women
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
5

Why do men touch their crotches so much?

Working from bed - a man works from home with a laptop in bed.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by