The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Top Iran Sunni cleric says protesters should not face death sentences

Molavi Abdolhamid said it was wrong for the hardline judiciary to charge protesters with "moharebeh" - an Islamic term meaning warring against God.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 2, 2022 18:58
People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022. (photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022.
(photo credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

A prominent Sunni cleric said on Friday it was wrong to charge protesters with capital offenses as renewed demonstrations shook Iran's restive southeast in the third month of protests despite a violent state clampdown.

Videos posted by the Iran Human Rights group showed minority ethnic Baluch women chanting "I will kill whoever killed my brother", and police shooting what it said was birdshot and teargas at demonstrators. Another unverified video showed injured protesters treated at a makeshift clinic in a mosque.

Molavi Abdolhamid, a powerful dissenting Sunni voice in the Shi'ite-ruled Islamic Republic, said it was wrong for the hardline judiciary to charge protesters with "moharebeh" - an Islamic term meaning warring against God - which carries the death penalty.

"A person who has protested with stones and sticks or just by shouting should not be accused of moharebeh. What the Koran calls moharebeh is when a group uses arms and engages (in fighting)," Molavi Abdolhamid said in a Friday prayers sermon, according to his website.

Besides Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province where Molavi Abdolhamid spoke, protests were held in Chabahar, Taftan and other parts of the impoverished province, according to videos posted on social media. Reuters could not verify the footage.

People stage a protest against the execution by Iran of up to 20 Kurds. (credit: REUTERS)People stage a protest against the execution by Iran of up to 20 Kurds. (credit: REUTERS)

UN expert voices concern on Iran  death penalties

On Tuesday, Javaid Rehman, a UN-appointed independent expert on Iran, voiced concern that the repression of protesters was intensifying, with authorities launching a "campaign" of sentencing them to death. Read full story

Already, 21 people arrested in the context of the protests face the death penalty, including a woman indicted on "vague and broadly formulated criminal offenses", and six have been sentenced this month, Rehman said.

The United Nations says more than 300 people have been killed so far and 14,000 arrested in protests that began after the Sept. 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.



Tags Iran protests sunni Middle East Death penalty iran protests
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
5

Kanye West's antisemitism inspired by Louis Farrakhan - opinion

OBSERVERS OF antisemitism quickly grasped that Kanye West’s (right) antisemitism closely mirrors that of Minister Louis Farrakhan (left), the longtime leader of the Nation of Islam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by