Iran’s terror militia vandalizes British embassy

A “pro-regime group daubed the slogans seemingly in response to UK support for ongoing anti-government protests,” according to The Telegraph.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 23:49

Updated: DECEMBER 20, 2022 23:58
An anti-British graffiti is seen on the wall of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, December 10, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An anti-British graffiti is seen on the wall of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, December 10, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Members of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s paramilitary organization Basij on Monday sprayed slogans on the British embassy in Tehran in a second act of vandalism since Friday.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the “pro-regime group daubed the slogans seemingly in response to UK support for ongoing anti-government protests.”

The Basij members wrote on the walls of the UK embassy the slogans “den of spies” and “terrorist center.”

According to The Telegraph, “Last Friday, volunteers and passers-by helped the UK ambassador in Tehran, Simon Shercliff, to wipe slogans of ‘death to England’ and ‘close down this spying center’ from the walls - but on Monday morning they appeared again. “ 

The London-based Iran International reported that Tehran’s municipality erected a banner near the British embassy that reads: “Shame cannot be erased with paint.”

Anti-British graffitis are seen on the walls of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran, December 10, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The Telegraph noted that “The Basij militia are the only group believed to have the regime's blessing to take this type of action against a foreign power, and the language used is a hallmark of its members.”

The Basij is a part of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The United States designated both the IRGC and Basij terrorist entities.

In response to the clerical regime’s massive crackdown on protests since mid-September, Iranian Americans and German Iranians have told The Jerusalem Post that Western countries should recall their ambassadors from Iran and expel Iranian ambassadors.

Mahsa Amini protests

The morality police of the theocratic state allegedly caused the death via torture of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September because she was not in compliance with the strict covering of her hair with the forced hijab. 

As a result, the protest wave against her death and the existence of the  Islamic Republic is entering its fourth month.

The Basij attacked the British embassy in 2011. Basij members and other pro-Iran regime Iranians entered the compound and burned the flag of the United Kingdom at the time. Iran’s opaque judiciary did not prosecute the Basij members and the others who stormed the embassy in 2011 and ransacked offices and stole documents.

“The Majles [Iranian Consultative Assembly] is chasing the implementation of the law through the national security commission that reduces our diplomatic relations with Britain and reconsiders our links with France and Germany for their anti-Iran actions.”

Esmail Kousari, Iranian Member of Parliament

Esmail Kousari, an Iranian MP, told the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency: “The Majles [Iranian Consultative Assembly] is chasing the implementation of the law through the national security commission that reduces our diplomatic relations with Britain and reconsiders our links with France and Germany for their anti-Iran actions.”



Tags Iran United Kingdom militia iran protests Mahsa Amini
