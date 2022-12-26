The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

14 Iranian fishermen released by al-Shabaab following prolonged talks

Al-Arabiyya speculated based on earlier reports that they may have been abducted by pirates and then given to al-Shabaab.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 26, 2022 02:11
Suspected al-Shabaab militants in Mogadishu during a joint operation between Somali forces and AMISOM, May 2014. (photo credit: AMISOM PUBLIC INFORMATION/CC0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Suspected al-Shabaab militants in Mogadishu during a joint operation between Somali forces and AMISOM, May 2014.
(photo credit: AMISOM PUBLIC INFORMATION/CC0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

14 Iranian fishermen were released from the captivity of the al-Shabaab militant organization, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the US State Department, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Sunday.

The fishermen, who had been captured by the group in international waters near Somalia, were freed following protracted negotiations between Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry and a representative of Iran in Kenya and Somali government officials, elders and leaders.

A special ceremony was held at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran in honor of the fishermen's return. The event was attended by representatives of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, according to IRNA.

Following the celebration, the fishermen were driven to their homes in Chabahar.

Arabic news channel Al-Arabiya speculated based on earlier reports that the men may have been abducted by pirates and then given to al-Shabaab.

Over 200 al-Shabaab fighters surrender to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), September 2012. (credit: AMISOM PUBLIC INFORMATION/CC0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Over 200 al-Shabaab fighters surrender to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), September 2012. (credit: AMISOM PUBLIC INFORMATION/CC0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Somalia killed al-Shabaab co-founder

Reuters reported in October that the government of Somalia had announced that it had killed Abdullahi Nadir, one of al-Shebaab's co-founders.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Iran somalia prisoner release al Shabaab
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by