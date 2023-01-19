EU and West are waking up to Iranian IRGCs threats - analysis

A few years ago, Iranian diplomats received the red carpet in some places in Europe. Javad Zarif, the former foreign minister of Iran, boasted that he and other Iranians were “all IRGC.” Zarif used to be greeted with smiles by some European Union officials such as Federica Mogherini. When Iran’s president went to Italy in 2016, a museum covered up artwork and statues so as to be subservient to the demands of the regime and not “offend” the theocrat.

Today, the winds of change are blowing. Much as they once swept away colonialism, today they are sweeping away the adoring looks and smiles that once greeted Iran’s officials. The EU is preparing more sanctions on Iran over suppression of protests, and the European Parliament and European Commission have spoken out against the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It appears the IRGC could be labeled a terrorist organization. Members of the EP voted en masse, some 598 to 9, to include the IRGC on the EU’s terror blacklist. The EU is angry about the IRGC’s role in suppressing protesters and sending drones to Russia.

It must be strange to think back to those days when Zarif would go to Europe and be greeted as if he was a welcomed world leader. The “we are all IRGC” top diplomat used to bask in the limelight. He would tour and go to speak at think tanks and even spread homophobic comments and brag about his regime. In those dark days, even Iran’s antisemitic extremist leader Mahmud Ahmadinejad would get invites to Western universities, such as Columbia, to spread hate speech.

It was a strange time when Iran’s regime seemed to be the most valued regime in the West. Op-eds would appear explaining how the far-right regime and its “fatwas” were actually badly translated and we were supposed to think that Iran’s genocidal threats were legitimate “resistance.” Those were the days back in 2009 when the West would be worried about even expressing any support for Iran’s protests.

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

What has changed?

NOW IT has all changed. Iran’s regime sending drones to Russia – and massacring protesters, executing innocent people, is receiving a lot more spotlight. Several years ago it would have been difficult to argue that the IRGC or Hezbollah should be blacklisted because analysts would argue that this could empower hardliners, or that Hezbollah was a “political party” and that only the “armed wing” should be sanctioned.

Iran’s regime is both surprised and angry. As recently as a few years ago, Tehran felt the West was divided because it was often able to tap into European concerns over former US President Donald Trump’s policies. Zarif was one of the key operators behind pushing a narrative that would often seek to tap into attempts to mock Trump or tie his policies into Israel.

Zarif tried to channel anti-Israel views, asserting that the West only had tensions with Iran because of the Jewish state. Today that argument doesn’t work because the Islamic Republic has openly shown its hand in how it sends drones to Russia and is involved in a long list of crimes, such as attempted assassinations of dissidents in Europe and elsewhere.

Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has slammed the European Union for taking up the case of the IRGC. "Some in the West want to do something outside the international rules and describe an official force (the IRGC) as terrorist, and this shows their intellectual, moral and political weakness," Vahidi told reporters this week.

Is using the anti-Israel card still working?

IRAN’S REGIME members are still trying to use the anti-Israel card to slow down any new sanctions and terror listings. Iran International noted that Iranian lawmaker “Mohammad Esmail Kowsari, himself a former IRGC commander, said Wednesday that Europe might not be able to withstand the consequences of such a move. ‘EU officials know that this conspiracy was designed upon the instigation of the US and the Zionist regime (Israel) and has no logic,’ he claimed.”

It appears the shift in the view of Iran across Europe will have long-term implications. Back in 2017, a Swedish trade delegation, made up mostly of women, went to Iran and met its then-president Rouhani, while all covering their hair in hijab to show respect for the regime’s forced head covering of women. Today, when women in Iran are protesting being murdered by the regime for not covering their hair, it appears most European countries would be less keen to go to Iran and show such fawning respect.

In only a few short years, a tectonic shift has taken place. No longer will statues be covered up, or Iranian diplomats be greeted with smiles by top EU officials, and it appears no longer will some states express pride in putting on a head covering to meet Iranian officials while protesters are killed in the streets for not wearing one.

It’s not clear what tipped the balance on this, whether it is just the supply of drones and the realization Iran threatens Europe or a combination of factors. What is clear is that Iran’s regime talking points of “the Zionists are behind this” is failing to make inroads. No longer do op-eds appear about the “moderates” in Tehran, or the need to “engage” and understand that the IRGC is also a political party or those kinds of illogical assertions.

It remains to be seen whether the current view of Iran’s regime and the IRGC will also impact larger discussions about Tehran’s backing of Hezbollah, the Houthis, militias in Iraq and Hamas. These terror groups have also worked for a long time to portray themselves as part political party, part “resistance” even as they illegally stockpile and trade weapons and destabilize the Middle East.

A lot of the talking points Iran and its proxies used over the years, like arguing that a massive armed terror army is a “political party,” may find less sympathy in the West now.