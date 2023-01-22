The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Iran's parliament to label European militaries as 'terror organizations'

"We are ready to reciprocate. But we ask the Westerners to think carefully so that the window of opportunity for diplomacy is not closed," said the Speaker of Iran's Islamic Council.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 13:33

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2023 13:36
pictured far right, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
pictured far right, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Iran will recognize the armies of the European countries operating in the region as terrorist organizations, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's Islamic Council, declared during a meeting of the country's legislature on Sunday, according to the state-affiliated Tasnim media outlet.

"We identify the armies of European countries in the region as terrorist groups and organizations, and we will take the necessary measures to deal with them," Ghalibaf reportedly said.

Iranian lawmakers vote in response to IRGC vote in Europe

This announcement comes on the heels of the vote taken by the European Parliament last week to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the main branch of Iran's armed forces, as a terrorist organization. The vote passed with the overwhelming majority of 598 in favor of making the designation. Only nine opposed the move.

The decision to recognize the IRGC as a terrorist group has previously been made by the US, Israel, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. In early January, the Telegraph reported that the UK was set to join them.

Among the countries that have made the decision to classify the IRGC as a terrorist organization, Ghalibaf singled out Israel as Iran's primary opponent in the matter.

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

"The European Parliament's decision to include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the terrorist list showed that the pro-Zionist front has made the European countries make serious miscalculations."

Iran stranded diplomatically amid ongoing protests

Regardless of Israel, relations between Iran and European nations have worsened as the regime in Tehran was accused of committing numerous human rights violations, including torture and execution of anti-regime protestors.

One such person to be executed by the Islamist regime was Iran's own former deputy defense minister, Alireza Akbari, a dual Iranian-British citizen earlier this month. British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak called the execution "callous and cowardly."

The anti-regime protests, which began in September of 2022 in response to the "morality" police's killing of Mahsa Amini, have persisted into 2023. Amini was a young woman who was beaten to death for wearing her hijab improperly. Furthermore, within 120 days of the protests, Iran had executed over 500 people. 

Furthermore, the Iranian regime sponsors terror groups throughout the region including Hamas and Hezbollah. 

"I really hope that Europe can free itself from the influence of the child-killing Zionist regime and adopt a more rational policy," Ghalibaf said.

The Islamic Council Speaker mentioned that Iran will use the tools at its disposal to take necessary countermeasures against the militaries of the countries that it will label as terrorist groups. However, despite the tough rhetoric, he stopped short of making any specifications as to what said countermeasures would entail.

Zina Rakhamilova contributed to this report.



Tags Iran Terrorism European Parliament IRGC UK-Iran relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by