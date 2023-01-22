Iran's parliament to label European militaries as 'terror organizations'

Iran will recognize the armies of the European countries operating in the region as terrorist organizations, Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's Islamic Council, declared during a meeting of the country's legislature on Sunday, according to the state-affiliated Tasnim media outlet.

"We identify the armies of European countries in the region as terrorist groups and organizations, and we will take the necessary measures to deal with them," Ghalibaf reportedly said.

Iranian lawmakers vote in response to IRGC vote in Europe

This announcement comes on the heels of the vote taken by the European Parliament last week to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the main branch of Iran's armed forces, as a terrorist organization. The vote passed with the overwhelming majority of 598 in favor of making the designation. Only nine opposed the move.

The decision to recognize the IRGC as a terrorist group has previously been made by the US, Israel, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. In early January, the Telegraph reported that the UK was set to join them.

Among the countries that have made the decision to classify the IRGC as a terrorist organization, Ghalibaf singled out Israel as Iran's primary opponent in the matter.

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

"The European Parliament's decision to include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the terrorist list showed that the pro-Zionist front has made the European countries make serious miscalculations."

Iran stranded diplomatically amid ongoing protests

Regardless of Israel, relations between Iran and European nations have worsened as the regime in Tehran was accused of committing numerous human rights violations, including torture and execution of anti-regime protestors.

One such person to be executed by the Islamist regime was Iran's own former deputy defense minister, Alireza Akbari, a dual Iranian-British citizen earlier this month. British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak called the execution "callous and cowardly."

The anti-regime protests, which began in September of 2022 in response to the "morality" police's killing of Mahsa Amini, have persisted into 2023. Amini was a young woman who was beaten to death for wearing her hijab improperly. Furthermore, within 120 days of the protests, Iran had executed over 500 people.

Furthermore, the Iranian regime sponsors terror groups throughout the region including Hamas and Hezbollah.

"I really hope that Europe can free itself from the influence of the child-killing Zionist regime and adopt a more rational policy," Ghalibaf said.

The Islamic Council Speaker mentioned that Iran will use the tools at its disposal to take necessary countermeasures against the militaries of the countries that it will label as terrorist groups. However, despite the tough rhetoric, he stopped short of making any specifications as to what said countermeasures would entail.

Zina Rakhamilova contributed to this report.