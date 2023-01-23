Iran arrests three female journalists detained in Evin prison

Two more Iranian female journalists were arrested by the Islamic Republic's law enforcement authorities in Tehran on Sunday, amid a wave of arrests and executions carried out in response to ongoing nationwide protests across Iran.

The two journalists, identified in independent Iranian media as Saeedeh Shafiei and Mehrnoosh Zarei, were arrested in their respective homes in the Iranian capital, according to various reports.

Iranian security forces arrest Saeedeh Shafiei and Mehrnoosh Zarei

Shafiei's husband, fellow journalist Hassan Homayoun wrote on Twitter that his wife, "dearer than my life, was arrested today by security agents at her home.

"Saeeda Shafiei is a storyteller, charity activist and journalist," Homayoun wrote. "I am deeply worried about my wife's health."

سعیده شفیعی همسر عزیزتر از جانم را امروز دوم بهمن‌ماه ماموران امنیتی با حضور در منزل بازداشت کردند.سعیده شفیعی داستان‌نویس و فعال امورخیریه و روزنامه‌نگار است. عمیقا نگران سلامتی حال همسرم هستم. pic.twitter.com/VQAoqr0v0E — Hassanhomayoun (@hassanhomayoun) January 22, 2023

As per US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Shafiei was detained by Iranian authorities and was given no reason for the arrest following a search of her home. She was reportedly transferred to an undisclosed location.

Zarei, a journalist reportedly connected to a number of anti-regime news agencies based in Iran, was also arrested in her home on Sunday, according to HRANA and London-based Iran International.

According to HRANA, Iranian security forces burst into Zarei's house, confiscating technological and digital equipment belonging to the reporter before arresting her.

Journalists' Union: Three female journalists taken to Evin prison

Iran's Journalists' Union further said on Sunday that, in addition to the journalists detained, another female reporter identified as Melika Hashemi was arrested in the last 48 hours in Iran, the union wrote on its Telegram feed.

According to the journalists' union in Tehran, all three were taken to the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, where a massive fire killed four prisoners and injured 61 others in October of last year.

This brings the total of journalists arrested by the Islamic Republic regime to at least 69 since the start of protests in Iran, which were fueled by the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.