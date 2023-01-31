The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Iranian couple faces 10.5 years in prison for dancing in public, woman without hijab

Astiyaz Haghighi and Amir Mohammed Ahmadi are a young engaged couple that are now being imprisoned for dancing together in public.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 21:05

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2023 21:08
Illustrative image of a couple dancing. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Illustrative image of a couple dancing.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Astiyaz Haghighi and Amir Mohammed Ahmadi, an engaged couple in their early 20s, are facing charges in Iran after the couple posted a video, which has since gone viral, of themselves dancing in front of the Azadi Tower in the Iranian capital.

In the video, Haghighi is seen without a Hijab which is against the Islamic republic's laws. According to EFE, this alone can result in bank accounts being frozen, fines and two months in prison.

The couple has been convicted of "encouraging corruption and public prostitution" as well as "gathering with the intention of disrupting national security." 

They have also been banned from using the internet and from leaving Iran.

Go Iran tours, a commercial site trying to promote tourism to Iran, notes that, much like in Footloose, public dancing is illegal in Iran. Keeping dogs, listening to or producing some types of music and the popular exercise 'Zumba' are all also criminalized in Iran. 

People attend a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Toronto, Canada, September 19, 2022. (credit: Reuters/Screenshot) People attend a protest in solidarity with the women in Iran, following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Toronto, Canada, September 19, 2022. (credit: Reuters/Screenshot)

Iranian protests 

Authorities in Iran have been more severe in locating and punishing 'morality' crimes since protests started in September. The protests were in response to the killing of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for violating the hijab rule, in the custody of Iranian morality police.

The United Nations condemned the murder of the activist and the subsequent treatment of protestors, journalists and activists.

EFE has reported that there have been over 400 deaths and thousands of arrests since the protest broke out. The source also reported that the Iranian government had begun using facial recognition technology to identify women breaching the hijab rule.



Tags Iran Islam IRGC women's rights
