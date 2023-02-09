The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran exhibits missile with 'death to Israel' written down the side

The missile was featured at an exhibition of Iranian weapons in Isfahan a week after an Israeli drone attack damaged a weapons factory in the city.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 11:02
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp Aerospace Force unveiled a missile with the words "death to Israel" written down the side of it in Hebrew on Wednesday, according to state-run Tasnim News Agency.

The news agency's official Twitter account posted a video on its channel on Wednesday featuring photos of a series of weapons at a public exhibition in Isfahan. Aside from the "death to Israel" missile, the exhibit featured a collection of other missiles, drones and military vehicles.

It is unclear if the missile is actually operational or if it was just for show.

An unnamed official at the Foreign Ministry told Ynet that "in case anyone has any doubt - the message is clear."

The exhibition follows the drone attack in the city

The exhibit featuring the missile comes a week after a drone attack targeted a military industry factory in Isfahan. Iranian media initially reported that the attack had not done any significant damage, but Western intelligence reports later in the day said the attack was a "phenomenal success."

EYEWITNESS FOOTAGE shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, last weekend (credit: WANA/REUTERS) EYEWITNESS FOOTAGE shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, last weekend (credit: WANA/REUTERS)

It was later reported that the attack was carried out by the Mossad. A few days later, Iran publicly blamed Israel for the attack and vowed revenge.

Iranian drones have been a point of contention for the West as the Islamic Regime has been supplying Russia with drones for its war against Ukraine. Investigations of drones down by the Ukrainian military have revealed that many of the components were made by Western nations, and some were even Israeli.



