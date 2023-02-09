Iran exhibits missile with 'death to Israel' written down the side

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp Aerospace Force unveiled a missile with the words "death to Israel" written down the side of it in Hebrew on Wednesday, according to state-run Tasnim News Agency.

The news agency's official Twitter account posted a video on its channel on Wednesday featuring photos of a series of weapons at a public exhibition in Isfahan. Aside from the "death to Israel" missile, the exhibit featured a collection of other missiles, drones and military vehicles.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (#IRGC) Aerospace Force has displayed its products and achievements at a public exhibition in #Iran’s central city of #Isfahan. pic.twitter.com/beAyRVc6xY — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) February 8, 2023

It is unclear if the missile is actually operational or if it was just for show.

An unnamed official at the Foreign Ministry told Ynet that "in case anyone has any doubt - the message is clear."

The exhibition follows the drone attack in the city

The exhibit featuring the missile comes a week after a drone attack targeted a military industry factory in Isfahan. Iranian media initially reported that the attack had not done any significant damage, but Western intelligence reports later in the day said the attack was a "phenomenal success."

EYEWITNESS FOOTAGE shows what is said to be the moment of an explosion at a military industry factory in Isfahan, Iran, last weekend (credit: WANA/REUTERS)

It was later reported that the attack was carried out by the Mossad. A few days later, Iran publicly blamed Israel for the attack and vowed revenge.

Iranian drones have been a point of contention for the West as the Islamic Regime has been supplying Russia with drones for its war against Ukraine. Investigations of drones down by the Ukrainian military have revealed that many of the components were made by Western nations, and some were even Israeli.