What does ‘stability’ mean for the Middle East now? - analysis

The Iran-Saudi deal has the prospect of opening up a new era in diplomacy in the Middle East. This kind of diplomatic shift is a major change from decades of war. The region has been the focus of major wars for decades due to different reasons, partly due to the Cold War and the Arab-Israeli conflict and then the US-led war on terror.

However, the Iran-Saudi deal looks like it might shift things back to the diplomatic table and regional power politics. One of the keywords used in regional media for this process is “stability.”

For instance, an article in The National in the UAE noted “restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday has been widely seen as a significant and positive development for the Middle East, and rightly so. Peace and co-operation between two regional powers is vital, as viewed from the lens of stability.” The issue of “peace and stability” is noted in the article. Stability has been used in other publications as well. An article at Foreign Affairs also used this word.

What might “stability” look like?

First of all, let’s consider what an unstable region has meant.

There was the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s and the destabilizing activities of the Iranian revolution and its attempt to export revolution around the region. There was Saddam’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990. There were two Palestinian Intifadas and also the Israeli wars with Hamas in Gaza and also the 2006 Lebanon war. There was the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. The Arab spring led to a change in power in Egypt and the Muslim Brotherhood has tried to hijack politics in many countries in the region. Libya fell into chaos in 2011 when its dictator was overthrown. Yemen fell into chaos and the Syrian civil war began. That war led to ISIS invading Iraq.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Minister of State and national security adviser of Sa (credit: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS)

Iran increasingly supported militias in Iraq and Syria, and moved arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon and backed the Houthis in Yemen.

The US sent forces to Syria and helped create the SDF in 2015. Russia intervened in Syria. Israel launched the war-between-wars campaign. Turkey invaded Syria beginning in 2016. Iran sent proxies to attack US forces in Iraq in 2019 and then Syria in 2020. The US killed IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani in 2020 in Iraq. Iran attacked Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq facility and then encouraged the Houthis in Yemen to target the UAE. Turkey intervened in Libya. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries broke relations with Qatar. Qatar hosted Hamas and the Taliban.

That is the instability.

Now the stability.

Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries have reconciled with Qatar. Turkey has reconciled with the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Israel. The Abraham Accords were signed in 2020. The US withdrew from Afghanistan. Iran, Turkey and Russia work together on Syria issues via the Astana process. Turkey, Russia, the Syrian regime and Iran are working on meetings together. Iran and Saudi have signed a deal. Israel, India, the UAE and the US work together via the I2U2 forum. The Negev Summits have brought together Israel, Morocco, Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain. Egypt has done outreach to Iraq. The UAE has increased ties with Syria. Syria’s regime has reconciled with Oman and wants to return to the Arab League. Iraq has hosted Iran-Saudi talks. Egypt could supply Lebanon with energy via Jordan and Syria. The GCC countries are now working together again. China and Iran have a new deal. China and the Gulf are working more closely. Italy has repaired ties in the Gulf.

The stability that is envisioned is one in which a new world order is being formed. This comes as the US shifts focus from counter-insurgency and small wars, to near-peer rivalry with China and Russia. The Middle East, sensing shifting US priorities is taking policies into its own hands and rekindling regional foreign policy and diplomacy.

After many years of conflict, there is a sense that sitting around a table and discussing issues may be more effective than countries shouting at each other and running guns via clandestine methods to proxy groups. The view of stability is one in which drones are not being used to attack countries and countries are not falling into chaos and exporting extremists or being a sponge and magnet for the world’s proxies, militias and extremists. This is the vision of stability that is being discussed.

It’s unclear if the countries involved will truly turn a corner in terms of their behavior. However, when “stability” is mentioned, this is what is meant by it. The return of the state, strong, mostly authoritarian states, are returning to the region. The areas that are unstable, such as Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, Syria and other places will be in the spotlight now.