Fire breaks out at refinery in Iranian city of Isfahan - IRNA

A fire at a crude oil distillation unit at a refinery in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday injured four people, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Two of the injured were firefighters, a senior official at Isfahan governorate said, adding that the fire had been extinguished, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

What caused the fire?

The official said pipes at the entrance of unit 3 of the refinery caught fire. He did not say what caused the pipes to catch fire.

Smoke rises at an oil refinery in Birjand, Iran, December 10, 2023. (credit: Mohsen Noferesti/IRNA/WANA Handout via REUTERS)

The semi-official ISNA news site said the unit that caught fire had been under repair.