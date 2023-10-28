Israeli cyber group claims: We hacked Iranian oil infrastructure systems

A group of Israeli cyberhackers claimed over the weekend that they had hacked into the main project management system for oil infrastructure in Iran.

According to WeRedEvils, which has been operating in a non-official capacity since the beginning of Operation Swords of Iron, the hacked system is responsible for supplying fuel and oil to all of Iran.

"We managed to get our hands on vital and sensitive software that we will not go into detail about here, we are sure that Iran already understands the extent of the damage it currently has. As we know and have seen in the past such rigs and reactors in certain cases can cause mass destruction in the event of internal leaks or overheating," the group wrote on its Telegram channel.

הצלחנו לפרוץ בימים האחרונים אחרי הרבה מאוד עבודה ומודיעין ובדיקות למערכת הראשית של ניהול פרוייקטים של מערכות נפט באיראן שאחראית על אספקת דלק ונפט לכל איראן והצלחנו לשים יד על תוכנות חיוניות ורגישות שלא נפרט לגביהם פה, אנחנו בטוחים שאיראן כבר מבינה את היקף הנזקים שיש לה כרגע.וכפי… — WeRedEvils (@WeRedEvils) October 27, 2023

The group noted that alongside the published files - there are additional files in their possession.

Hezbollah's communications network breached

A few hours later, they sent another threat towards Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah: "You are in the crosshairs, we have not forgotten you, we have control over a quarter of a million communication systems throughout Lebanon." A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005 (credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)

They explained that these are systems that provide communication and internet infrastructure to many citizens, including Hezbollah's computer systems.

Another threat was sent to the Gazan Telegram channel Gazanow - "We did it again, we managed to break into one of the accounts that manage the Gazanow channel and delete all their recent content, but because of permissions which we didn't have, we could not change the name of the channel or delete it permanently, they still exist but are limited", they wrote, "we are hurt every time again by those who try to slander or divert against us".