Iran used a group of Hebrew-speaking women in the northern city of Mashad to send sexually explicit images to Israeli soldiers in attempts to access information, news outlet Iran International revealed over the weekend.

According to the report, the young women were trained by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), were fluent in Hebrew, and contacted the soldiers over social media, sending them explicit videos and photos to gain information.

The names and profiles were fake, but the photos and videos that were sent were real, according to Iran International pictures and videos to the victims. Many had the women wearing hats, heavy make-up, revealing clothes, or, in some cases, nude.

Some 22 different profiles were reportedly created. Two of the Mashad-based women were identified as Samira Baghbani Tarshizi and Haniyeh Ghaffarian. "While they execute young women for perceived immodesty, they simultaneously exploit Iranian women to entice men on social networks," the news outlet stated. According to Iran International, the information gained from the soldiers was passed on to Hamas.

Hamas uses same methods

These honeypot-style entrapments are nothing new to IDF soldiers. Hamas has been using the same tactics for years in attempts to endanger soldiers' lives or gain access to military information.

In 2022, the IDF uncovered and foiled a Hamas network posing as young women on social networks in order to honeypot IDF soldiers.

The profiles approached Israelis on Telegram and various social networks that dealt with soccer and dating and tried to implant spyware under the guise of a puzzle app.

Iran International is a dissident Persian language news television channel and website headquartered in London that regularly provides exposés on the activities of the IRGC.