Iran doubles down on Houthi support, as it supplies group with missiles

Iran’s regime is not skipping a beat in its backing of the Houthis in Yemen and other terrorist groups in the region. Even though Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and its foreign minister died in a helicopter crash, the country is moving forward to supply Houthis with anti-ship ballistic missiles. According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, which often reflected Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps policy, Iran is offering a sea-launched ballistic missile to the Houthis. The report said the Ghadr missile was not “available” to the Houthis.

It was not clear how Iran would move the missiles to the Houthis. It is also unclear how the Houthis will launch it since they do not have many substantial ships in their navy. "Iran's sea-launched ballistic missile, named Ghadr, now has been made available to Yemen's (Houthi) fighters," Tasnim said. "Now, the missile…has become a weapon capable of presenting serious challenges to the interests of the United States and its main ally in the region, the Zionist regime.”

The report comes as US Central Command said that the Houthis “launched five anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Red Sea. M/V Laax, a Marshall Island flagged, Greek-owned and operated bulk carrier, reported being struck by three of the missiles but continued its voyage. There were no injuries reported by US, coalition, or merchant vessels.”

The Houthis also launched kamikaze drones, which were downed by US Central Command. “It was determined the systems presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels,” CENTCOM said. A VIEW of missiles during a military parade held by the Houthis on September 21 to mark the anniversary of their takeover in Sanaa, Yemen. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

This reflects increased Houthi attempts to intimidate ships. The Houthis claimed on May 29 that they downed a US-made Reaper drone. The report had not been confirmed as of press time. However, photos posted online appeared to show a large drone had crashed.

A wider attempt

The Iranian claims it may supply the Houthis with new missiles is part of a wider attempt to show it will not skip a beat in backing its proxies that are waging a multi-front war around the region. For instance, on May 27, Iranian media claimed that Iranian-backed militias in Iraq targeted the Israeli city with drones.

In addition, on May 29, Iranian media claimed that Hezbollah had carried out a series of attacks against northern Israel. A report at IRNA media in Iran said the attacks targeted an Israeli “espionage” base in the area of Shtula.

Meanwhile, Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagher Kani said on May 29 that he is going to go on a tour of “a couple of regional countries concerning the Zionist regime’s crimes in occupied Palestine,” IRNA news in Iran reported.

He made the comments on Wednesday. “Regarding Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Tehran, Bagheri Kani said that there has been a mutual invitation from both sides, but the time of the visit has not yet been finalized,” the report said.

The overall context of these reports is that Iran is seeking to escalate and coordinate attacks around the region. This includes upping the attacks against ships in the Red Sea and also the Gulf of Aden, as well as seeking to down drones, mobilize militias in Iraq, and strategic with Hezbollah and Palestinian terror groups in the West Bank and Gaza against Israel.