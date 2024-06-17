Iran’s acting FM seeks alliance against Israel

Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani is seeking an alliance of Islamic countries to “exert pressure” on Israel, the Iranian state media IRNA reported on June 17. The report is part of a larger series of moves by the foreign minister and also the Iranian foreign ministry against Israel. “Bagheri Kani spoke with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi on the phone on Sunday, with the two discussing relations between Iran and Afghanistan, as well as the situation in war-ravaged Gaza,” the report said.

Afghanistan is not that important in terms of any role it might have against Israel. But Iran is trying to do more than just rope in the Taliban to its crusade against Israel. “the Iranian diplomat called for joint action by Islamic countries, particularly within the framework of the Islamic Cooperation Organization, in order to increase pressure on the Zionist regime to end its crimes against the people of Gaza,” IRNA said.

Responding to G7 comments

Meanwhile on June 16 Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani “aid that the Islamic Republic will continue to play a constructive role in establishing sustainable security in the region. At the same time, the country will act decisively in defending its security and national interests,” a separate report noted.

The Iranian flag flutters outside the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)

He was responding to comments from the G7. The G7 is concerned about Iran’s close ties with Russia and the transfer of military technology. It is also concerned about Iran’s nuclear program. “The Iranian spokesman reiterated that the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program is only meant for peaceful purposes,” IRNA claimed.

Iran’s foreign ministry slammed the US, UK, France and Germany in regards to countries putting pressure on its nuclear program. “Some countries, under political motivations and through leveling false and unproven allegations, are trying to continue with their ineffective and failed policy to impose and maintain sanctions against the Iranian nation. Therefore, we advise the Group of Seven to learn from past experiences and stay away from destructive policies,” the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The acting Iranian foreign minister also met Igor Khovaev, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister. The Iranians called for more cooperation with Russia, especially in the Caucasus.

The overall trend is clear. Iran’s acting foreign minister is taking up where his predecessor left off. He is not skipping a beat in terms of trying to work closely with Iran’s friends such as Russia and seeking to isolate Israel.