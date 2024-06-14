Iran’s FM warns Israel against attack on Lebanon amid Hezbollah's attacks

Iran’s acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is already making his mark in the region. On his first important foreign trip, he is in Iraq this week where he warned Israel against attacking Lebanon. This comes after an Israeli airstrike killed a senior Hezbollah commander responsible for the “Nasser” sector of southern Lebanon.

The sector is south of the Litani river and covers the border region with Israel between Bint Jbeil and Mount Hermon.

Bagheri Kani warned Israel against an attack on Lebanon, as Hezbollah has fired more than 315 rockets in two days between June 12 and 13 at Israel.

He warned Israel that the “ramifications could backfire against Zionists as a result of that conflict.”

He is currently spending two days in Iraq. On Thursday, he met with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji.

“Elsewhere in his remarks, the top diplomat said that Zionists made a mistake by attacking the Iranian embassy compound and received a crushing response,” Iran’s IRNA media said.

Lebanese media focusing on chances of escalation with Israel

Pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen media has focused on the chances of escalation with Israel and reported that a US official has also sought to reduce tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border. Lebanon’s military chief Gen. Joseph Aoun was recently in Washington for discussions about this.

The Iranian diplomat then met with Iraqi Prime Minster Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, in order to discuss the region.

“The two diplomats discussed the brutal atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and referred to the severe repercussions of the Zionists’ crimes in the enclave,” Iranian IRNA state media said. The men also discussed security, education, energy, and transportation.

According to several reports Hamas has opened a new office in Iraq. According to a report a delegation from the Iraqi Shiite militia Kataib al Imam Ali was present. The opening of the office was posted on Telegram by a group linked to the Popular Mobilization Units of Shi’ite militias. Iran backs Hamas and Shi’ite militias in Iraq have supported attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, Iran and Qatar signed a judicial agreement. “The document was inked between Iran’s Minister of Justice Amin-Hossein Rahimi and Qatari Attorney General Issa bin Saad Al Nuaimi on Wednesday during a visit by Iran’s Judiciary chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei and a high-ranking judicial delegation to Qatar,” IRNA noted.

Bagheri Kani also spoke to EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell this week. This is part of a play by Bagheri Kani to show he is up to the work of his predecessor who helped Iran navigate the region over the last years and brought Iran much closer to Russia and China. Iran spoke about Gaza with Borrell, who has often been very critical of Israel.

Meanwhile Iran continued to support attacks on Israel in the region. The pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen media noted that Palestinian terrorists in Jenin had fought with the IDF.

The Houthis also attacked ships in the Red Sea on June 13. “Today the Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) into the Gulf of Aden. Both missiles struck M/V Verbena, a Palauan-flagged, Ukrainian-owned, Polish-operated bulk cargo carrier. M/V Verbena most recently docked in Malaysia and was enroute to Italy carrying wood construction material. M/V Verbena reported damage and subsequent fires on board.

The crew continues to fight the fire. One civilian mariner was severely injured during the attack,” US Central Command said.

Iranian state media also highlighted the fires set off by Hezbollah attacks on Israel on June 13. Some of them have come close to the city of Safed. Iranian proxies have appeared to cheer the fires in Israel.

Iran is also working on a normalization deal with Egypt. Iran’s foreign minister will be called upon to likely push for closer Iran-Egypt ties.

Iran will also be concerned about reports about the rest of the Gulf. It may seek outreach to Bahrain according to reports.

In addition he will have to shore up ties with Turkey and with Russia and China. China is pushing for potential talks with Palestinian factions.